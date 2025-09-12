Trends Shaping The $37 Billion Tumble Dryer Market, 2025-2034 - Samsung, Electrolux, Miele, Haier, And Maytag Dominate The Industry
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$21.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$37.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Type
2.2.3 Application
2.2.4 Pricing
2.2.5 Distribution channel
2.3 CXO perspectives: strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Price trends
3.6.1 by region
3.6.2 by product
3.7 Regulatory framework
3.7.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.7.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.7.3 Certification standards
3.8 Porter's five forces analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 MEA
4.2.1.5 LATAM
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New Product Launches
4.6.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Electric tumble dryer
5.3 Gas tumble dryer
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Household
6.3 Textile industry
6.4 Clothing or laundry industry
6.5 Hospitality industry
6.6 Others (spa, Healthcare, etc.)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Pricing, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.2.1 E-commerce
8.2.2 Company website
8.3 Offline
8.3.1 Mega retail stores
8.3.2 Specialty stores
8.3.3 Others (individual stores, departmental stores, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, ($Bn, Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
10.1 American Dryer
10.2 ASKO Appliances
10.3 Danube
10.4 Dexter Laundry
10.5 Electrolux
10.6 GIRBAU
10.7 Haier
10.8 LG
10.9 Little Swan
10.10 Maytag
10.11 Miele
10.12 Pellerin Milnor
10.13 Renzacci
10.14 Samsung
10.15 Schulthess
