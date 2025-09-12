Trends Shaping The $37 Billion Tumble Dryer Market, 2025-2034 - Samsung, Electrolux, Miele, Haier, And Maytag Dominate The Industry

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumble Dryer Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Tumble Dryer Market was valued at USD 21.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 37.1 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by urbanization, evolving consumer lifestyles, rising incomes in emerging markets, and significant advances in energy-efficient and smart technologies. Dual-income households and individuals living in compact urban settings are choosing tumble dryers for their convenience. Enhanced energy efficiency standards and incentives are encouraging consumers to upgrade to modern dryers.

Manufacturers are responding with feature-rich, efficient models that cater to residential homes and commercial settings such as laundromats and hospitality venues. Smart and connected capabilities, like app control and IoT-enabled diagnostics, are becoming standard, appealing to convenience-oriented and eco-conscious shoppers.

Gas tumble dryers led the segment in 2024 with a valuation of USD 10.8 billion and are forecast to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2034. In North America, gas-powered models are preferred for their faster drying times, lower operational costs, and ability to reach higher temperatures, which are critical in high-volume environments.

The clothing or laundry application segment generated USD 8.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034. This segment remains dominant due to demand in settings requiring high throughput and durability, such as commercial laundries and hotels, which favor commercial-grade dryers.

The U.S. Tumble Dryer Market generated USD 4.3 billion in 2024, with anticipated growth at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2034. Expansion is backed by consumer preference for time-saving appliances and increased investment in laundry infrastructure. Homebuilders in regions like Texas and Florida are integrating dedicated laundry spaces with standardized appliance hookups, boosting tumble dryer adoption.

Key players in the Global Tumble Dryer Industry include Samsung, Electrolux, Miele, Haier, Maytag, LG, Renzacci, Schulthess, Little Swan, GIRBAU, ASKO Appliances, Pellerin, Milnor, American Dryer, Dexter Laundry, and Danube. To strengthen market positions, manufacturers are focusing on R&D in heat-pump and hybrid technologies for energy efficiency, integrating smart-home features for convenience, and partnerships with homebuilders. Expansion of global logistics and sustainable initiatives bolsters brand credibility, while strategic campaigns highlight durability, performance, and support.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes