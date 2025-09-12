Maclear Study Finds Crowdlending Overtaking Traditional Assets

Maclear

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maclear , a Swiss-based crowdlending platform, today announced the results of a new survey of more than 1,400 European investors, revealing a marked shift from traditional and digital assets toward crowdlending. The findings show that investors are prioritizing stability, diversification, and passive income in response to ongoing market volatility.According to the survey, 74% of respondents cite diversification as their primary reason for investing in crowdlending, making it a key portfolio component alongside stocks, bonds, real estate, and digital assets. Nearly half (48%) reported that crowdlending was their first step into alternative investments, underscoring the sector's growing role in Europe's financial ecosystem.Key Findings- Stability: Investors seek predictable returns rather than high-risk, short-term gains.- Diversification: 74% use crowdlending to balance exposure to volatile markets.- Passive Income: 44% value steady, long-term yields over speculative opportunities.- Adoption: 34% of respondents invest across multiple crowdlending platforms, reflecting rapid mainstream uptake.“While equities and cryptocurrencies remain popular, their volatility continues to push investors toward transparent and predictable instruments,” said Ivan Marchena, Chief Commercial Officer at Maclear.“Our survey confirms that crowdlending is no longer a niche product - it has become a cornerstone of modern diversified portfolios.”Investor Profile & AllocationThe survey shows that 31% of respondents have over three years of investment experience, while 28% are beginners. Investment allocations remain varied:- Traditional assets: 54% use bank deposits; 36% hold real estate.- Market instruments: 57% invest in U.S. equities; 55% in European stocks; 26% in bonds.- Alternatives: 43% hold cryptocurrencies, with crowdlending cited as a preferred stabilizer.Survey MethodologyThe survey was conducted by Maclear AG among 1,400+ active investors across Europe during January–August 2025. Respondents represented diverse age groups and levels of investment experience.About the companyMaclear is a Swiss crowdlending platform that enables investors to fund real-world business projects and earn fixed annual returns of up to 15%. Since its launch in 2021, Maclear has facilitated over €30.7 million in funding, with more than €5.9 million already repaid, while maintaining a zero-default record.Trusted by over 12,700 investors across 13 countries, the platform offers reliable, transparent, and accessible investment opportunities. With over 130 projects funded and a recent expansion into the UAE, Maclear continues to expand its global footprint, with top activity in Bulgaria, Estonia, and Italy.

