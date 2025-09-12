Lbank Exchange Has Listed Memebli (MEMEBLI)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, listedat 12:00 on September 4, 2025 (UTC).

Users are able to access the MEMEBLI/USDT trading pair at: .







Memebli is a Ghibli-inspired memecoin universe where beloved internet characters come to life in a heartwarming, nostalgic fantasy world. Fusing meme culture with beautifully illustrated storytelling, Memebli offers more than just a token-it presents an invitation to join a whimsical realm built on imagination, community, and magic.

Unlike projects that prioritize utility or speculation, Memebli aims to create emotional resonance. Its ethos is centered on art, laughter, and collective joy. Each character in the Memebli world embodies values such as creativity, freedom, and fun, forming a storybook aesthetic that invites users of all backgrounds to participate.

Memebli represents a cultural artifact in crypto, where memes are not just monetized, but memorialized .

Token Name: Memebli

Token Symbol: MEMEBLI

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 MEMEBLI Initial Listing Price: $0.002

Token Allocation (each with 9% or close):

Initial Liquidity, Marketing, Foundation, Rewards, Airdrop, Team, Meme Reserve, Mystery Wallet, Community Battle Pool, Nothing Allocation, Influencer Tribute.

Most allocations are under a 48-month vesting schedule.

Memebli does not promise riches, nor does it push grand financial ambitions. It thrives instead on community-driven storytelling -memes, illustrations, lore, and laughter. There's no rigid roadmap-just a collective creative spirit. Whether it evolves into a game, a comic, or a cartoon depends entirely on the community.

Memebli is here not to change the world, but to lighten it.

Launch: Website launch, token deployment, character introductions

Community Building: Meme contests, social campaigns, Telegram events

Exchange Listings: Listings on centralized and decentralized platforms Final Vision: Memebli as a symbol of pure meme culture-shared joy with no agenda

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

