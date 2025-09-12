CODY OOH Wins Multiple Honors At The 12Th Spark Awards - Arabian Post
CODY OOH holds exclusive advertising rights for Hong Kong trams and KMB, providing large-scale outdoor billboards in the busiest commercial and shopping areas of Hong Kong. With a passion for surpassing industry peers and a unique creative vision, the company is dedicated to offering comprehensive promotional solutions for brands. By integrating outdoor advertising, social media, digital platforms, and retail solutions, CODY OOH creates diverse consumer experiences, enhances audience recognition of products, and successfully transforms advertising visibility into purchase intent.
The Spark Awards have served as the highest platform to recognize creativity, innovation, and excellence in the Hong Kong media industry since its inception. This year, the awards expanded to 30 refined categories, covering media, content creators, media agencies, content creation agencies, and advertising technology solution providers, aiming to elevate industry standards.
In the past year, CODY OOH hosted Hong Kong's first“Motion Academy: Craft Beer Edition,” introducing new creative thinking to tram body advertising. This initiative pushes marketing and brings innovative ideas and opportunities to brand development within the transforming marketing landscape. Additionally, through traffic media, it provides engaging experiences, allowing the public to enjoy beautiful scenery while experiencing the uniqueness of Hong Kong, boosting local tourism appeal, promoting community economic development, and supporting local brands. At this year's Spark Awards, CODY OOH was nominated for multiple awards and stood out in the following categories:See also Wuhan: Green Foundations for a Hub City
Gold:
-
Best Media Event
Silver:
-
Best Media Campaign – Public Awareness
Best Media Campaign – Corporate Social Responsibility
Bronze:
-
Best Media Campaign – Digital
Best Media Campaign – Out-of-Home
Best Media Campaign – Integrated Media
