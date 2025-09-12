Lodha Signs ₹30,000-Crore Data Centre Deal In Mumbai, But Stock Faces Bearish Hurdles: SEBI Analyst

Macrotech Developers (Lodha) pared early gains on Friday after rising to an intraday high of ₹1,218 per share, following news of a mega ₹30,000-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government.

The company said in an exchange filing on Thursday that it had signed the MoU for a green integrated data centre park in Mumbai, which will involve investment from Lodha and other data centre players.

The project is expected to create 6,000 direct and indirect jobs, with a planned capacity of 2 GWs designed to host multiple international and domestic operators.

SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande shared his views on the stock's current technical setup and outlook.

Technical View

Pande noted that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) strengthens Lodha's business outlook and sustainability profile. However, he pointed out that the stock remains down about 14% year-to-date, closing at ₹1,179.60 on September 11, 2025.

According to Pande, the stock's 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is at ₹1,216.42, while its current price is below this level. This indicates a mild bearish trend on the daily timeframe.

He added that the trend remains neutral to bearish as the price continues to struggle to clear short-term moving averages.

Pande observed that the Supertrend indicator, set at 10,3, is also signaling mild bearishness, with the stock's closing price below the Supertrend line at around ₹1,267. He said this suggests caution for short-term traders as the price remains under resistance.

On intraday and multi-day frames, Pande noted that Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analysis indicates the stock frequently trades below its VWAP, suggesting continued selling pressure and a lack of bullish momentum.

He added that Lodha faces multiple near-term resistances despite positive fundamental news and long-term growth prospects. In his view, investors may wait for a decisive break above ₹1,267 before considering new positions.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

Lodha's stock has declined nearly 14% so far in 2025.

