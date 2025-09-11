Russell Blackford

$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
2025-09-11 08:06:34
  • Conjoint Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Newcastle
I am a philosopher, legal scholar, literary critic, author, and editor, based at the University of Newcastle, Australia.

Recent books include:

* 50 Voices of Disbelief: Why We Are Atheists (Wiley-Blackwell, 2009; co-edited with Udo Schuklenk).

* Freedom of Religion and the Secular State (Wiley-Blackwell, 2012).

* 50 Great Myths About Atheism (Wiley-Blackwell, 2013; co-authored with Udo Schuklenk).

* Humanity Enhanced: Genetic Choice and the Challenge for Liberal Democracies (MIT Press, 2014).

* Intelligence Unbound: The Future of Uploaded and Machine Minds (Wiley-Blackwell, 2014; co-edited with Damien Broderick).

* The Mystery of Moral Authority (Palgrave, 2016).

* Philosophy's Future: The Problem of Philosophical Progress (Wiley-Blackwell, 2017; co-edited with Damien Broderick).

* Science Fiction and the Moral Imagination: Visions, Minds, Ethics (Springer, 2017).

* The Tyranny of Opinion: Conformity and the Future of Liberalism (Bloomsbury, 2019).

* At the Dawn of a Great Transition: The Question of Radical Enhancement (Schwabe, 2021).

* How We Became Post-Liberal: The Rise and Fall of Toleration (Bloomsbury, 2024).

I'm a prolific essayist and commentator with interests including legal and political philosophy, philosophical bioethics, philosophy of religion, and debates involving visions of the human future.

I have also had some success as a science fiction and fantasy author, including my fantasy story "The Sword of God" (which won both a Ditmar Award and Aurealis Award in 1997) and an original trilogy written for the Terminator franchise. I've won the William Atheling, Jr., Award for Criticism and Review (in the fantasy and science fiction field) on three occasions, including for my co-authored book Strange Constellations: A History of Australian Science Fiction (Greenwood Press, 1999; co-authored with Van Ikin and Sean McMullen).

Experience
  • 2018–present Conjoint Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Newcastle
Education
  • 2008 Monash University, PhD
  • 2002 Monash University, MBioeth
  • 1996 University of Melbourne, LLB (First Class Honours)
  • 1982 University of Newcastle, PhD
  • 1977 University of Newcastle, DipEd
  • 1976 University of Newcastle, BA (First Class Honours)
Publications
  • 2024 How We Became Post-Liberal: The Rise and Fall of Toleration, Bloomsbury
  • 2021 At the Dawn of a Great Transition: The Question of Radical Enhancement, Schwabe
  • 2019 The Tyranny of Opinion: Conformity and the Future of Liberalism, Bloomsbury
  • 2017 Science Fiction and the Moral Imagination: Visions, Minds, Ethics, Springer
  • 2017 Philosophy's Future: The Problem of Philosophical Progress (co-edited with Damien Broderick), Wiley-Blackwell
  • 2016 The Mystery of Moral Authority, Palgrave Pivot
  • 2014 Intelligence Unbound: The Future of Uploaded and Machine Minds (co-edited with Damien Broderick), Wiley-Blackwell
  • 2014 Humanity Enhanced: Genetic Choice and the Challenge for Liberal Democracies, MIT Press
  • 2013 50 Great Myths About Atheism (co-authored with Udo Schuklenk), Wiley-Blackwell
  • 2012 Freedom of Religion and the Secular State, Wiley-Blackwell
  • 2009 50 Voices of Disbelief: Why We Are Atheists (co-edited with Udo Schuklenk), Wiley-Blackwell
  • 1999 Strange Constellations: A History of Australian Science Fiction (co-authored with Van Ikin and Sean McMullen), Greenwood Press
Professional Memberships
  • Australasian Association of Philosophy
Laureate of the International Academy of Humanism


