Russell Blackford
-
Conjoint Senior Lecturer in Philosophy,
University of Newcastle
I am a philosopher, legal scholar, literary critic, author, and editor, based at the University of Newcastle, Australia.
Recent books include:
* 50 Voices of Disbelief: Why We Are Atheists (Wiley-Blackwell, 2009; co-edited with Udo Schuklenk).
* Freedom of Religion and the Secular State (Wiley-Blackwell, 2012).
* 50 Great Myths About Atheism (Wiley-Blackwell, 2013; co-authored with Udo Schuklenk).
* Humanity Enhanced: Genetic Choice and the Challenge for Liberal Democracies (MIT Press, 2014).
* Intelligence Unbound: The Future of Uploaded and Machine Minds (Wiley-Blackwell, 2014; co-edited with Damien Broderick).
* The Mystery of Moral Authority (Palgrave, 2016).
* Philosophy's Future: The Problem of Philosophical Progress (Wiley-Blackwell, 2017; co-edited with Damien Broderick).
* Science Fiction and the Moral Imagination: Visions, Minds, Ethics (Springer, 2017).
* The Tyranny of Opinion: Conformity and the Future of Liberalism (Bloomsbury, 2019).
* At the Dawn of a Great Transition: The Question of Radical Enhancement (Schwabe, 2021).
* How We Became Post-Liberal: The Rise and Fall of Toleration (Bloomsbury, 2024).
I'm a prolific essayist and commentator with interests including legal and political philosophy, philosophical bioethics, philosophy of religion, and debates involving visions of the human future.
I have also had some success as a science fiction and fantasy author, including my fantasy story "The Sword of God" (which won both a Ditmar Award and Aurealis Award in 1997) and an original trilogy written for the Terminator franchise. I've won the William Atheling, Jr., Award for Criticism and Review (in the fantasy and science fiction field) on three occasions, including for my co-authored book Strange Constellations: A History of Australian Science Fiction (Greenwood Press, 1999; co-authored with Van Ikin and Sean McMullen).Experience
-
2018–present
Conjoint Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Newcastle
-
2008
Monash University, PhD
2002
Monash University, MBioeth
1996
University of Melbourne, LLB (First Class Honours)
1982
University of Newcastle, PhD
1977
University of Newcastle, DipEd
1976
University of Newcastle, BA (First Class Honours)
-
2024
How We Became Post-Liberal: The Rise and Fall of Toleration, Bloomsbury
2021
At the Dawn of a Great Transition: The Question of Radical Enhancement, Schwabe
2019
The Tyranny of Opinion: Conformity and the Future of Liberalism, Bloomsbury
2017
Science Fiction and the Moral Imagination: Visions, Minds, Ethics, Springer
2017
Philosophy's Future: The Problem of Philosophical Progress (co-edited with Damien Broderick), Wiley-Blackwell
2016
The Mystery of Moral Authority, Palgrave Pivot
2014
Intelligence Unbound: The Future of Uploaded and Machine Minds (co-edited with Damien Broderick), Wiley-Blackwell
2014
Humanity Enhanced: Genetic Choice and the Challenge for Liberal Democracies, MIT Press
2013
50 Great Myths About Atheism (co-authored with Udo Schuklenk), Wiley-Blackwell
2012
Freedom of Religion and the Secular State, Wiley-Blackwell
2009
50 Voices of Disbelief: Why We Are Atheists (co-edited with Udo Schuklenk), Wiley-Blackwell
1999
Strange Constellations: A History of Australian Science Fiction (co-authored with Van Ikin and Sean McMullen), Greenwood Press
-
Australasian Association of Philosophy
Laureate of the International Academy of Humanism
