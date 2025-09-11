Kazakhstan And Russia Kick Off Joint Agro-Industrial Park Project In Almaty Region
The signing ceremony between KTZ Express, JSC Slavtrans-Service (Russia), and LLP Alatau (Kazakhstan) took place in the presence of the Akim (Governor) of the Almaty region and the Governor of the Moscow region, highlighting the high-level and interregional scale of the initiative.
During the ceremony, the parties decided to join forces and roll up their sleeves for the development and promotion of the project. The Agro-Industrial Park is set to take root in Alatau City, which is still a work in progress not far from Almaty.
"The framework will encompass a state-of-the-art Class 'A' warehouse complex, multi-temperature storage facilities, a container terminal, and a wholesale and retail center, as well as areas for phytosanitary control and customs clearance. The new facility will become a multifunctional hub that unites the interests of producers, exporters, and retail chains into a single system," the statement reads.
The project directly aligns with the priorities set by the President of Kazakhstan: developing exports and promoting domestic products in foreign markets. The new park will not only improve logistics efficiency but also create a favorable environment for producers with access to new sales channels. Kazakhstani companies will be able to enter international markets more quickly and easily, and the region will receive a strong boost to economic growth.
"The company's experience with international projects, including the CRK Terminal in the Moscow region (Russia), confirms its readiness to implement large-scale initiatives integrated into global supply chains," the statement added.
KTZ Express is Kazakhstan's national multimodal logistics operator, part of NC Kazakhstan Railways, offering integrated transport services (rail, road, sea, and air), freight forwarding, customs clearance, and terminal operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment