Kazakhstan And Russia Kick Off Joint Agro-Industrial Park Project In Almaty Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). During the International Multi-Sector Business Mission in the Moscow region of Russia, Kazakhstan Railways' subsidiary, KTZ Express, signed a Cooperation Agreement to advance an Agro-Industrial Park project in the Almaty region, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

The signing ceremony between KTZ Express, JSC Slavtrans-Service (Russia), and LLP Alatau (Kazakhstan) took place in the presence of the Akim (Governor) of the Almaty region and the Governor of the Moscow region, highlighting the high-level and interregional scale of the initiative.

During the ceremony, the parties decided to join forces and roll up their sleeves for the development and promotion of the project. The Agro-Industrial Park is set to take root in Alatau City, which is still a work in progress not far from Almaty.

"The framework will encompass a state-of-the-art Class 'A' warehouse complex, multi-temperature storage facilities, a container terminal, and a wholesale and retail center, as well as areas for phytosanitary control and customs clearance. The new facility will become a multifunctional hub that unites the interests of producers, exporters, and retail chains into a single system," the statement reads.

The project directly aligns with the priorities set by the President of Kazakhstan: developing exports and promoting domestic products in foreign markets. The new park will not only improve logistics efficiency but also create a favorable environment for producers with access to new sales channels. Kazakhstani companies will be able to enter international markets more quickly and easily, and the region will receive a strong boost to economic growth.

"The company's experience with international projects, including the CRK Terminal in the Moscow region (Russia), confirms its readiness to implement large-scale initiatives integrated into global supply chains," the statement added.

KTZ Express is Kazakhstan's national multimodal logistics operator, part of NC Kazakhstan Railways, offering integrated transport services (rail, road, sea, and air), freight forwarding, customs clearance, and terminal operations.