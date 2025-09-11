Qualcomm And Google Cloud Deepen Collaboration To Bring Agentic AI Experiences To The Auto Industry

● Landmark technical collaboration brings together the strengths of two industry leaders with Google Gemini models and Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions to help automakers create deeply personalized and advanced AI agents that will redefine customers' experiences at every point in their journeys.

● Combines the best of both worlds – powerful on-device AI for instant, reliable responses, and cloud connectivity for richer constantly evolving capabilities.

● Joint collaboration provides automakers with a direct path to integrate next-generation AI experiences into their vehicles more quickly while ensuring their cars stay on the cutting edge and get smarter over time.

Dubai, UAE – Sept, 2025 – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Google Cloud today announced they have expanded their relationship to help automakers deliver enhanced in-car experiences through agentic AI. The new collaboration brings together Google Cloud's Automotive AI Agent, enabled by Google's Gemini models, with Qualcomm Technologies' suite of Snapdragon® Digital ChassisTM solutions to help automakers build and deploy multimodal, hybrid edge-to-cloud AI agents.

As customer expectations for their vehicle experiences are rapidly evolving, the AI technology to meet them is advancing even faster. This presents a significant opportunity for automakers to differentiate themselves in and out of the vehicle.

Google Cloud's Automotive AI Agent enables automakers to rapidly create multimodal agents.

By integrating Automotive AI Agent with Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions, automakers will have a robust set of tools to create and deliver intelligent, customizable AI experiences that move beyond simple commands to enhanced, conversational, personalized agents in and around the vehicle.

With Automotive AI Agent combined with Qualcomm Snapdragon, automakers can also reduce system development times by leveraging an optimized reference architecture and prebuilt capabilities for essential use cases, such as conversational navigation, media and entertainment, and vehicle controls. Additionally, the tight integration between both solutions allows automakers to create branded and interactive experiences – using Google's Gemini and other models running on the edge and in the cloud – benefiting from a hybrid approach that orchestrates on-device and on-cloud inferencing for maximal flexibility.

These tools are designed to evolve as Google's Gemini models advance in agentic capabilities,ensuring automakers can benefit from Google's ongoing investment in multi-modal AI models.

Automotive AI Agent fully supports agentic AI experiences across Qualcomm Technologies' broad automotive portfolio.

“AI will fundamentally redefine the carmaker's ability to provide experiences in and around the car, making it more intuitive, personalized, and helpful for drivers and passengers,” said Shiv Venkataraman, VP, Applied AI, Google Cloud.“Through our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, we are putting automakers firmly in the driver's seat. This collaboration delivers a secure, brand-owned platform that allows automakers to design advanced AI companions capable of multi-modal, multi-lingual, and multi-intent capabilities. This is a clear example of how our joint innovation is accelerating the future of mobility.”

“The automotive industry is on the verge of major transformation driven by breakthroughs in generative AI and software-defined vehicles,” said Nakul Duggal, Group GM, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“Our technology collaboration with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in unlocking new possibilities for automakers, empowering them to create digitally advanced and personalized experiences for their customers. We are excited to pair our industry leadership in automotive technology to help the broad ecosystem bring new AI-driven experiences to the market faster and effectively.”

Building on a multi-year automotive relationship:

Google and Qualcomm Technologies have a long history of automotive innovation. The two companies' collaboration began in 2016 with the first embedded Android experience powered by Snapdragon, laying the groundwork for in-car infotainment. The relationship has since expanded to include AI-enabled cockpit systems with integrated voice control and navigation, as well as efforts to scale Android Automotive OS updates across the industry.

This sustained effort demonstrates a shared commitment to transforming vehicles into connected, intelligent environments by combining Snapdragon Digital Chassis with Google's

operating systems and cloud services to deliver cutting-edge in-car experiences for consumers.

