BTC/USD Forex Signal 11/09: Rising Wedge (Chart)
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 107,000. Add a stop-loss at 117,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 117,000. Add a stop-loss at 107,000.
Meanwhile, there are signs that demand remains significant. Data shows that spot Bitcoin ETFs have had inflows worth over $54.8 billion since January last year. They have already added over $637 million in inflows this month so far, a trend that will continue in the coming weeks.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has crawled back in the past few days, moving from 107,289 earlier this month to over 114,200 today.It has slowly formed the risky rising wedge pattern, which comprises two ascending and converging trendlines. The pair has also formed a bearish flag pattern and is now hovering at the 50-day moving average.The Average Directional Index, which measures the strength of a trend, has tumbled to the lowest point since July. Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the pair resumes the downtrend and possibly moves to 100,000.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
