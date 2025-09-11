Amir Performs Funeral Prayers For Martyrs Of Homeland Duty
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani performed the funeral prayer this afternoon for the martyrs of the homeland's duty, who were martyred as a result of the treacherous Israeli attack on Doha.
The funeral prayer, which was held at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, was performed by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir's Personal Representative, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani.
The prayer was also performed by a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, ministers, senior state officials, dignitaries, and large crowds of citizens and residents.
His Highness the Amir offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs following the funeral ceremony at Mesaimeer Cemetery, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon them and to grant them eternal peace in Paradise.
The funeral prayer, which was held at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, was performed by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir's Personal Representative, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani.
The prayer was also performed by a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, ministers, senior state officials, dignitaries, and large crowds of citizens and residents.
His Highness the Amir offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs following the funeral ceremony at Mesaimeer Cemetery, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon them and to grant them eternal peace in Paradise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment