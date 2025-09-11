Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Performs Funeral Prayers For Martyrs Of Homeland Duty


2025-09-11 02:02:09
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani performed the funeral prayer this afternoon for the martyrs of the homeland's duty, who were martyred as a result of the treacherous Israeli attack on Doha.
The funeral prayer, which was held at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, was performed by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir's Personal Representative, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani.
The prayer was also performed by a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, ministers, senior state officials, dignitaries, and large crowds of citizens and residents.
His Highness the Amir offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs following the funeral ceremony at Mesaimeer Cemetery, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon them and to grant them eternal peace in Paradise.

