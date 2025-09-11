St. John Fisher University Opens Doors To Modernized Lavery Library

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pittsford, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifty years after the initial opening of Lavery Library in 1975, St. John Fisher University reopened the doors to the library, unveiling the newly modernized and renovated space after two years of construction.

The multimillion-dollar project-the largest capital project both in scope and investment in the institution's history-has reimagined how students will research, study, and gather at the iconic campus space.

“This renovated academic hub will advance student success through dynamic learning spaces and expanded academic support; it drives organizational innovation with cutting-edge technology, flexible environments, and a sustainable design; and without a doubt, it will foster community engagement by opening its doors to collaborative programming, partnerships, and inclusive access for all,” said Dr. Gerard J. Rooney, president of the University during a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

Renovations to the Lavery Library began in January 2024, following a campus-wide study of the library space and services, as well as an assessment of the needs and expectations of the students, to better understand the current state and identify opportunities for the future. Ithaca-based HOLT Architects and Pittsford-based Hamilton Stern Construction were the lead partners on the project for design concepts and construction management.

Over the course of two years, the inside and outside of Lavery Library began to transform. The library now hosts two bright and airy entrances from the campus' upper and lower quads, with added outdoor seating areas, and the new Bob '74 and Terry Dumas Patio. With gothic arches and the recognizable Fisher brick, the library's exterior continues the aesthetic of buildings across campus.

The interior design includes bright, welcoming public lobbies and floor to ceiling windows allowing for natural light on all three floors. A hallmark of the new design is the transformation of student workspaces to include increased lounge areas, rooms for truly quiet study, collaborative areas for group work with whiteboards and TV screens, and technology-rich classrooms.

The modernized design also intentionally centers librarians as teachers and resources for the campus community, bringing the research librarians out from behind the desk and into the space and showcasing their specialized expertise in specific subjects and disciplines. A new reading room offers space for researchers to explore the library's robust special collections and rich resource materials, now housed in state-of-the-art archival shelves.

As Lavery Library has always been the“heart of campus,” the renovation brought several student services, including the Center for Career and Academic Planning (home to academic advising and career services) featuring the Davenport-Hatch Foundation Career Services Suite, Student Accessibility Services, and the Writing and Tutoring Center under its roof. With new offices, testing rooms, and meeting spaces, students can now access a variety of academic services all within the library.

“As students have started using the library, I have heard overwhelmingly positive feedback. Students are delighted to have a dedicated library with varying study spaces and they are excited to take advantage of the resources available inside,” said Brooke Chase '26, president of the Student Government Association.“I can't wait to see all the wonderful work that is achieved within Lavery as our campus community begins to use this space.”

