Milind Soman Does Push-Ups On Train, Wife Ankita Konwar Shares Video
Recently Milind Soman was seen doing push-ups while travelling in a train. His wife, Ankita Konwar, shared a video of Milind busy with his fitness game. She captioned it as,“The 1000000th thing I like about you: The world is literally your playground.” Talking about Millind and Ankita, the two, after dating for a few years, got married in April 2018 at a private ceremony in Alibaug.
For the uninitiated, Millind and Ankita have an age gap of 26 years. While Milind is 59 years old, Ankita is 33. Recently, Milind informed his fans that he had successfully completed the Ironman triathlon held in Estonia with Ankita Konwar. Sharing a picture of himself with Ankita flaunting their medals, also accompanied by a few motivational photos and videos from the event, he expressed, "Aaaand weee did iiiiiit!!!! Ankita and I completed the Ironman 70.3, commonly known as the half Ironman, in beautiful Tallinn, Estonia. :) 1.9 km swim in super cold water, freezing rainy weather throughout the 90 km cycle ride and finally the 21 km run on tired legs, but Ankita completed it in a very good time of 7 hrs 5 min; so proud of her, and I (as usual) finished 5 seconds before the cutoff!!He further added, "Super fun, there really is nothing better than the contribution of endurance sport in the living of a fun life, and when you share it with your partner, it is the most amazing feeling... Thank you, @ironmantri and @ironman_estonia, for the experience of a lifetime!!! See you in the next one.”
