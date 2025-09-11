QABA Expands International Reach With Productive Visit To Malaysia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) QABA announces new partnerships and initiatives after a Malaysia visit, advancing global access to quality behavior analysis certification.

- Bonnie CamilotesOGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) is proud to announce new partnerships and initiatives following a recent visit to Malaysia, further advancing its mission of expanding access to quality behavior analysis certification worldwide.During the trip, Bonnie Camilotes, representing QABA, met with Faith at the Blueprinsm Center, a valued Continuing Education provider that runs ABA courses in Malaysia , and toured their facilities. Bonnie also visited the Kuala Lumpur International Airport corporate office, where he congratulated the first four Applied Behavior Analysis Technicians (ABATs) from KLIA and met with the leadership team driving the initiative to certify airport staff.Bonnie also met with Ms. Ling from the Behaviour Analysis Academy, who shared that more students are preparing to sit for the ABAT exam. To support this growing demand, QABA has committed to translating its examinations into Malay, increasing accessibility for candidates applying for ABA certification in Malaysia .Additionally, Bonnie had productive discussions with Alexa, President of the Malaysia Association for Behavior Analysis, who expressed strong interest in future collaboration with QABA to advance standards of care and professional development in the region.“These partnerships represent an exciting step forward in QABA's efforts to expand opportunities for professionals around the globe,” Bonnie shared after his visit.“Malaysia is taking meaningful steps to raise the quality of behavior analysis practice, and we are honored to be part of this progress.”The trip highlighted QABA's ongoing commitment to supporting global access to certification, empowering professionals, and improving services for individuals and families worldwide.About QABAThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) is an internationally recognized body dedicated to setting and maintaining high professional standards in the field of applied behavior analysis (ABA). QABA offers tiered certification programs for technicians, supervisors, and analysts to ensure competent, ethical, and effective care across diverse settings worldwide.

