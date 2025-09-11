Contempt Plea Filed Against Bengal Speaker Over CM Mamata's Security Exemption

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 11 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday filed a contempt of court petition against Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay in the Calcutta High Court, accusing him of providing a "security exemption" to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in violation of a court order.

Adhikari's petition claims the Speaker's decision to allow the Chief Minister to enter the assembly premises with personal bodyguards violates a clear directive from the court. The matter, which has been assigned to the single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, is expected to be heard next week.

Recently, citing the legal provisions governing the state Assembly, a single-judge bench led by Justice Amrita Sinha ruled that no legislator would be permitted to enter the assembly premises with personal bodyguards.

However, the Speaker later clarified that while the restriction on entering the Assembly premises would apply to all legislators, regardless of party affiliation, the Chief Minister would be exempt from these rules.

On Monday, the Leader of the Opposition approached the same bench of Justice Sinha, contending that the Speaker's exemption of the Chief Minister from the restriction amounted to contempt of court, given the bench's previous ruling that no legislator could enter the Assembly premises with personal bodyguards.

According to Adhikari, all legislators, whether from the ruling or Opposition parties, hold equal status within the Assembly, and no member, including the Chief Minister, should be granted an exception to the assembly rules.

Accordingly, the Speaker's decision to allow CM Banerjee to enter the Assembly premises with her personal bodyguards has been deemed contempt of court.

Justice Sinha permitted the Leader of the Opposition to file the petition, and the matter is expected to be heard next week.

The Opposition's counsel also appealed to the High Court to direct the Assembly authorities to preserve the CCTV footage, so that it can be presented as evidence during the proceedings.