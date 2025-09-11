'What's The Urgency?': SC Declines Urgent Hearing On Plea Against India-Pak Match

File Photo Of Supreme Court Of India

New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea seeking cancellation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi by a lawyer for urgent listing.

“What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done? the bench observed.

When the lawyer submitted that the cricket match is scheduled on Sunday and the petition would become infructuous if the matter is not listed on Friday, the bench said,“Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. Match should go on.”

The petition filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain said organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor sends a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.