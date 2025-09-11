Del Toro Conquers Giro Della Toscana With Solo Ride

Win number 11 this year for Mexican talent

News | Team - 10th September 2025

Isaac Del Toro produced a stunning ride to win the Giro della Toscana - Memorial Alfredo Martini, adding another chapter to UAE Team Emirates-XRG's memorable season.

The young Mexican talent launched his decisive move on the Monte Serra climb, breaking free with around 27km remaining. Despite fierce chasing behind, Del Toro held his advantage all the way to the finish line in Pontedera, sealing his fifth one-day victory of the year.

The 199.2 km race rolled over hilly Tuscan terrain before twice tackling the Monte Serra ascent. UAE Team Emirates-XRG rode attentively in the bunch, keeping Del Toro well protected. As the peloton hit the decisive slopes, Del Toro showed his strength by accelerating away, opening a gap that no rival could close. He powered alone through the rolling run-in to the finish, crossing the line with arms aloft.

Del Toro : “I knew the Monte Serra climb would be decisive, so I went full there to test the legs of the others. When I saw I had a gap, I just focused on my rhythm all the way to the line.

It was a really hard day, but the team kept me calm and in position for the finale. To win here in Tuscany, in front of such passionate fans, is something very special. It gives me a lot of confidence for the next ”

Results

1 Del Toro - UAE Team Emirates-XRG 4:25:38

2 Storer - Tudor Pro Cycling - +15”

3 Cras - Total Energies s.t

