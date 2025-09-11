Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM of China to go to Austria, Slovenia, Poland

2025-09-11 02:50:12
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Beijing's Foreign Ministry stated that the FM of China Wang Yi to hold talks in Austria, Slovenia and Poland which will happen from Friday to Tuesday.

Wang is predicted to meet with Austrian Federal Minister for European as well as International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon, and Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski throughout his visit.

In 2023 the Chinese FM visited Vienna and encountered the Ex-FM Alexander Schallenberg.
Wang prior visit to Poland and Slovenia was in 2019. He held talks with the former Polish Leader Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

Individually, Chinese FM representative Lin Jian voiced Beijing's "firm opposition" to US President Donald Trump allegedly informed European officials that he is prepared to enforce new tariffs on India as well as China to put pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to reach peace with Ukraine, only under the condition of EU members to do the same too, as stated by a state-run media organization.

