Kashmir Apple Growers Reel Under Highway Closure

Srinagar- The prolonged closure of the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway (NH-44) has pushed Kashmir's apple growers into crisis, leaving them not only without earnings but also paying to dispose of rotting produce.

At Srinagar's Parimpora fruit mandi, heaps of spoiled apples lie scattered, creating what traders call a“dumping ground.”

“We hired trucks and loaded our apples with hope. But after being stuck for days on the highway, the fruit came back rotten. Now we spend more money to throw it away,” said Ghulam Nabi, a farmer from Parimpora. Bashir Ahmad, a grower from Pulwama, added,“We can't store or sell them. The smell is suffocating. We are forced to hire laborers to clear heaps of our own fruit.”

“This is the first time I have seen growers paying for the destruction of their own produce,” said Mohammad Yousuf, a Sopore-based trader inspecting his returned rotten stock.

Peak Harvest Woes

The crisis comes during the peak apple harvest season in September, with varieties like Gala and Red Delicious being harvested. Nearly 90 percent of Gala apples have already been picked, while other varieties are close to completion.

“The market is completely closed. The highway has been shut for more than 15 days,” said Bashir Ahmad Basheer, Chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union (KVFGDU).“This is the beginning of the season, and losses have already increased considerably. Fruit growers can't bear it.”

Mughal Road Alternative Falls Short

With NH-44 closed, growers have been forced to use the Mughal Road. However, the alternative remains underutilized and insufficient for the volume of fruit being transported.

“Authorities have allowed six-tyre vehicles on the Mughal Road, but their numbers are too few. Freight charges have skyrocketed from Rs 50-60 per apple box on NH-44 to around Rs 200 per box on this route. This is simply unbearable,” said Abdul Majid, an orchardist from Shopian.

The steep rise in transport costs has disrupted grading and marketing strategies. Many growers are now sending mostly second-grade produce, as first-grade apples risk rotting during transit.

Horticulture Sector at Risk

If the situation continues, Kashmir's horticulture sector-the backbone of the valley's economy-may face irreparable damage this season. The industry is already under pressure from climate change, untimely rains, cheaper imports, and rising input costs.