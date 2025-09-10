Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials In Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that it has significantly expanded its strategic footprint within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor through the staking of an additional 249 claims taking total claims to 491 claims.

Highlights

- 249 additional claims staked, increasing Locksley's strategic footprint to over 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals ground in California's Mojave region

- New ground abuts Locksley's existing tenure and is adjacent to the MP Materials claims which includes the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine, the only producing rare earths mine and processing facility in North America

- Separate claim package located 3km North and along strike of Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) Colosseum Mine, encompassing an area with polymetallic and precious metals prospectivity identified from proximal occurrences in USGS geological datasets

- Expands Locksley's exploration pipeline across antimony, REEs and polymetallic prospects, reinforcing the Company's positioning within the U.S. critical minerals thematic

- Claims were prioritised following geological review of historical datasets and developing understanding of the regional geology and mineralisation potential from ongoing geological and structural mapping

- Enhanced optionality for Locksley's Mine-to-Market strategy, which encompasses both upstream project development and downstream critical minerals processing

These new claims are adjacent to Locksley's existing tenement position and adjoin MP Materials landholding which include the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine. In addition, the new claims secure additional acreage abutting the recently identified antimony, rare earth elements (REEs), and polymetallic mineralisation.

Strategic Rationale

The additional claims significantly strengthen Locksley's competitive positioning within one of the most prospective critical minerals regions in the United States. With demand for antimony and REEs underpinned by U.S. supply chain security initiatives, the expanded landholding provides Locksley with a broader platform to advance multiple exploration and development opportunities.

The south-east claims encompass the favourable gneissic geology which hosts the Mountain Pass mine and carbonatites. Significantly, there are substantial regional north to north-west striking structures evident in the magnetic geophysics datasets. These transgress across the areas staked which conceptually have the potential to host pathways for REE bearing carbonatites and be related to other styles of mineralisation.

The Northern claims are 3km directly along strike from Dateline Resources Colosseum Gold Project. In addition, the USGS geochemical database indicates polymetallic and precious metals occurrences in the area immediately adjoining the new northern claims. As such there are multiple commodity opportunities evident within this claim area.

Importantly, several of the new claims directly adjoin the Mountain Pass larger claim package, underlining the strategic significance of Locksley's footprint within the corridor. This positioning enhances potential for both exploration discovery and long-term commercialisation pathways, including downstream processing partnerships in line with U.S. government priorities for supply chain resilience.

Locksley's Technical Director Julian Woodcock, commented:

"This expansion materially enhances our strategic footprint in the Mojave Corridor, a region central to U.S. critical minerals security. With additional ground abutting our existing claims and adjoining the MP Materials Mountain Pass larger claim package, we are exceptionally well positioned to advance a diversified pipeline of exploration and downstream opportunities across antimony, rare earths, other critical minerals and precious metals potential."

Claim Staking

Locksley has completed the claim staking activities and the filing process has been initiated . No competing claims were identified in the areas staked and Locksley is confident that the ground rights will be confirmed in the adjudication process, however the process needs to be completed until mineral rights are granted.

Next Steps

Locksley will prioritise:

- Completing registration activities of the new claims with the required Federal and State Agencies;

- Compilation and integration of new geological data from the expanded tenure;

- Design of stream sediment and rock chip sampling programs across the area with intention to be undertaken in Q4 2025;

- Systematic exploration targeting high-priority antimony, REE and polymetallic anomalies; and

- Advancing permitting activities across the consolidated claim block to fast-track drilling approvals.

