Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market Size And Growth?

The market size of home sleep apnea testing devices has experienced a significant expansion in recent times. The market is projected to escalate from a worth of $1.79 billion in 2024, reaching up to $1.98 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Factors behind the growth in the past include the amplified prevalence of sleep apnea, an increase in awareness and diagnosis rates, a surge in related medical conditions, a rise in the quantity of sleep clinics and diagnostic centers, and an increased patient preference for non-invasive tests.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of home sleep apnea testing devices is predicted to experience swift expansion, growing to $2.94 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The projected growth within this timeframe can be linked to the increasing adoption of telemedicine, heightened awareness among primary healthcare providers, a greater emphasis on customized sleep therapy, increased investment in sleep studies, and a growing elderly population. Key trends projected for this period include improvements in portable sleep monitoring devices, technological advancements in cloud-based data management, development in wireless and wearable technologies, integration with telemedicine platforms, and progress in multi-parameter monitoring.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market?

The escalating frequency of sleep disorders is projected to spur the expansion of the home sleep apnea testing devices market in the foreseeable future. These disorders, which interrupt typical sleep routines and influence sleep quality, duration, and timing, lead to daytime complications. The surge in sleep disorders is linked to rising levels of stress and anxiety since these elements impede the body's capacity to calm down and maintain balanced sleep cycles. Home Sleep Apnea Testing (HSAT) devices help in diagnosing sleep ailments by monitoring breathing patterns, airflow, and oxygen levels during sleep at home, facilitating early detection and management of conditions like obstructive sleep apnea. For example, in November 2023, the UK government agency - the National Health Service (NHS), reported that 64.9% of individuals aged 17–23 suffered from sleep issues for at least three nights in the past week, surpassing rates observed in children aged 8–16. The occurrence was significantly higher in young women (74.7%) than in young men (55.7%). Thus, the rising prevalence of sleep disorders is fueling the expansion of the home sleep apnea testing devices market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market?

Major players in the Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

. ZOLL Itamar

. ResMed Inc.

. Nihon Kohden Corporation

. Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

. Bittium Corporation

. Cadwell Industries Inc.

. BMC Medical Co. Ltd

. SOMNOmedics AG.

. Compumedics Limited

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market In The Globe?

The predominant corporations in the home sleep apnea testing devices market are concentrating on pioneering technological advancements, such as home-based diagnostic equipment, to augment patient comfort, refine diagnostic accuracy, and promote early detection and handling of sleep apnea. A home-based diagnostic device is defined as a mobile medical instrument that allows people to track and record critical physiological factors like airflow, oxygen saturation, and breathing patterns in their own comfortable home setting for the detection of conditions like sleep apnea. For example, ResMed Inc., a medical device company based in the United States, launched NightOwl in April 2025. NightOwl is a compact, wireless solution for sleep apnea diagnosis, boasting an accurate, single-use fingertip sensor designed for home usage, and can gather up to 10 nights of data to reveal sleep irregularity and improve diagnostic results. Privileges include easy self-application, removal of bulky devices, minimum sleep disturbance, auto-scored results that doctors can access via a cloud platform, and complete disposability for the convenience and infection control of the user.

How Is The Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market Segmented?

The home sleep apnea testing devices market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Device Type: Portable Monitoring Devices, Home Sleep Tests (HST), Wearable Sleep Trackers, Monitoring And Diagnostic Equipment

2) By Technology: Oximetry, Actigraphy, Polysomnography, Other Technologies

3) By Patient Age Group: Adults (Aged 18-64), Seniors (Aged 65 And Above), Pediatric Patients (Aged 0-17), Middle-Aged Adults (Aged 45-64)

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Sales, Retail Pharmacies, Health Care Institutions

5) By End User: Individuals (Home Users), Healthcare Providers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Sleep Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Monitoring Devices: Type III Monitors, Wireless Portable Monitors, Type IV Monitors

2) By Home Sleep Tests (HST): Unattended Home Sleep Test Devices, Self-Applied Home Sleep Test Kits

3) By Wearable Sleep Trackers: Wrist-Worn Devices, Headbands, Ring-Based Trackers

4) By Monitoring And Diagnostic Equipment: Oximeters, Nasal Flow Sensors, Respiratory Effort Belts

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for home sleep apnea testing devices. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to outpace other regions in terms of growth during the forecast period. The report includes comprehensive data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

