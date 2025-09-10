Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

TBRC's Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for EUS-guided fine needle aspiration has seen a robust growth in the past few years. The market is predicted to escalate from $0.64 billion in 2024 to $0.70 billion in 2025, recording a CAGR of 9.1%. The factors contributing to this growth during the previous period include escalating instances of gastrointestinal cancers, growing demand for less invasive diagnostic processes, heightened awareness of the importance of early cancer detection, increased uptake in research and academic institutions, and an ageing population dealing with chronic diseases.

The market size of the endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)-guided fine needle aspiration is anticipated to exhibit robust expansion in the coming years, ascension to a value of $0.98 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors attributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include the escalating demand for immediate imaging during surgical procedures, an enhanced preference for diagnostic services that do not require hospital stays, an amplified focus on precise, personalized treatment, extended usage in diagnosing pancreatic lesions, and intensified demand for fast and precise biopsy methods. Key trends for the prediction period are advancements in technology for ultrasound imaging systems, innovation in needle design and functionality, improvements in tools for real-time cytological assessment, investment in robotic-assisted endoscopy, and developments in artificial intelligence-aided diagnostic platforms.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Market?

The escalating occurrence of pancreatic illnesses is predicted to fuel the expansion of the endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)-guided fine needle aspiration market. Pancreatic disorders encompass a range of diseases that impact the pancreas, such as inflammation, tumors, and conditions that interfere with normal digestion and hormone production. The rising instances of these disorders are linked to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, a condition that places additional pressure on the pancreas, leading to both inflammatory and functional pancreatic diseases. EUS-guided fine needle aspiration provides a significant contribution to treating pancreatic illnesses by offering a minimally invasive option to accurately sample pancreatic lesions, which offers assistance in diagnosing conditions like cancer, cysts, and chronic pancreatitis. As an example, in February 2025, Cancer Australia reported that in 2022, pancreatic cancer had resulted in 3,687 deaths in Australia (1,912 males and 1,775 females). This figure increased to 3,902 deaths in 2024 (2,027 males and 1,875 females). Consequently, the escalating prevalence of pancreatic disorders is contributing to the growth of the EUS-guided fine needle aspiration market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Market?

Major players in the Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Medtronic plc

. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

. Becton Dickinson and Company

. Boston Scientific Corporation

. Olympus Corporation

. Terumo Corporation

. Steris plc

. Cook Medical LLC

. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

. CONMED Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Industry?

Leading enterprises in the market for endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)-guided fine needle aspiration are shifting their attention towards the advancement of needle technologies. They are primarily concentrating on endoscopic ultrasound fine biopsy needles, a tool created to enhance the accuracy and yield of tissue during procedures. Unlike conventional aspiration needles, these specialized needles can gather core tissue samples during EUS-guided techniques, thereby providing a more precise histological diagnosis. For example, in May 2024, Cook Medical, an American medical device company, inaugurated the EchoTip ClearCore EUS Biopsy Needle. This innovative instrument is designed for precision biopsies of gastrointestinal lesions. The 22-gauge needle, which works in concert with an ultrasound endoscope, is utilized for fine needle biopsies (FNB) of submucosal and extramural lesions, lymph nodes, mediastinal masses, and intraperitoneal masses located near or within the gastrointestinal tract. It possesses a Franseen tip made of cobalt chromium for greater sharpness, enabling tissue puncture with minimum force and exact control. Furthermore, its flexible spring-coiled sheath permits access to hard-to-reach anatomical areas.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Market Growth

The endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)-guided fine needle aspiration market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Enteral Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles, Bronchial Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles

2) By Product Type: Manual Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) Needles, Powered Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) Needles, Accessories For Endoscopic Ultrasound-Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) Procedures, Sample Collection Devices

3) By Procedure Type: Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) For Tumor Diagnosis, Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) For Cystic Lesions, Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) For Lymph Node Biopsies, Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) For Solid Organ Biopsies

4) By Application: Gastroenterology, Oncology, Pulmonology, Endocrinology

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Enteral Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles: Aspiration Needles, Biopsy Needles, Core Needles, Fine Needle Biopsy (FNB) Needles, Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) Needles

2) By Bronchial Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles: Transbronchial Aspiration Needles, Biopsy Needles, Echoendoscopic Fine Needles, Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) Needles, Core Biopsy Needles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the global market for endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)-guided fine needle aspiration. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the quickest growth during the forecast period. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

