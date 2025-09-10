Drug And Alcohol Screening Market To Reach USD $16.69 Billion By 2029 At 15% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Drug And Alcohol Screening Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Drug And Alcohol Screening Market?

The market size for drug and alcohol screening has seen a swift expansion recently. The market, which was valued at $8.27 billion in 2024 is anticipated to surge to $9.54 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This considerable increase during the historical period can primarily be accredited to heightened awareness regarding occupational safety, escalation in necessity for drug testing enforced by the government, escalating apprehensions about public safety, broadening of substance abuse treatment programs, enhanced use in the criminal justice systems, along with rise in traffic incidences related to alcohol.

Anticipated to experience notable expansion in the coming years, the drug and alcohol screening market is projected to reach a value of $16.69 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. This projected growth in the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the heightened incidence of drug use among young people, the increased implementation of on-site testing procedures, stronger workplace compliance policies, escalating needs for employment drug screening, broadening of healthcare screening initiatives, and a growing focus on school-based drug testing. Foreseen trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in the technology of rapid testing kits, innovative strides in multi-panel drug test devices, advancements in biosensors research and development, investments in portable screening technology, and improvements in lab automation and robotics systems.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Drug And Alcohol Screening Global Market Growth?

The escalation in the consumption of illicit drugs and narcotics is predicted to boost the expansion of the market for drug and alcohol screening. Narcotics and illegal drugs, which impact the central nervous system and are often used for their pain-mitigating or psychoactive effects, are seeing a rise in use as people increasingly resort to substance use as a way to deal with escalating mental health problems such as stress, depression, and post-traumatic disorders. Drug and alcohol screening plays a critical role in mitigating illegal drug and narcotic use by facilitating early detection, ensuring safety, and aiding prompt intervention in workplace, healthcare, and legal environments. For example, in November 2023, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, an American division of the Department of Health and Human Services, reported that nearly 70 million Americans aged 12 or older, comprising 25% of the populace, consumed illegal substances in 2022, marking a rise of approximately 15% compared to 2021. Thus, the ascending utilization of illicit drugs and narcotics is fueling the advancement of the drug and alcohol screening market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Drug And Alcohol Screening Market?

Major players in the Drug And Alcohol Screening Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Abbott Laboratories

. Siemens Healthineers AG

. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

. Agilent Technologies Inc.

. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

. Randox Laboratories Ltd.

. OraSure Technologies Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Drug And Alcohol Screening Market?

Leading firms in the drug and alcohol screening market are concentrating their efforts on creating technologically sophisticated solutions, like alcohol detection software, to improve the precision, speed, and dependability of the screening methods. Alcohol detection software provides a digital tool that interprets and controls data from alcohol testing gadgets, facilitating real-time tracking, automatic report generation, and superior adherence to guidelines in various safety-essential situations. A concrete example of this trend was seen in October 2024 when Sobrsafe Inc., an American company specializing in behavioral health safety, introduced a completely amalgamated enterprise software platform designed to revolutionize alcohol identification and supervision for behavioral health providers. This groundbreaking system combines two prominent products, notably SOBRcheck, which is used for point-of-care screening and SOBRsure, which facilitates continuous alcohol monitoring. The system employs advanced touch-based transdermal alcohol detection technology, eliminating the need for intrusive breath, blood, or urine tests. The software allows real-time monitoring across various users and locations through a consolidated dashboard that can be accessed on computers and mobile devices and is capable of integrating seamlessly with electronic medical record (EMR) systems.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Drug And Alcohol Screening Market Report?

The drug and alcohol screening market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Sample Type: Urine Samples, Oral Fluid Samples, Hair Samples, Other Sample Types

2) By Application: Work Place, Criminal Justice Systems And Law Enforcing Systems, Drug Treatment Centers, Pain Management Centers, Drug Testing Laboratories

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Treatment Facilities, Law And Enforcement, Sporting Events, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Urine Samples: Laboratory-Based Urine Testing, Instant Or Rapid Urine Testing

2) By Oral Fluid Samples: On-Site Oral Fluid Testing, Laboratory-Based Oral Fluid Testing

3) By Hair Samples: Head Hair Testing, Body Hair Testing

4) By Other Sample Types: Sweat Patch Testing, Breathalyzer Testing, Blood Testing

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Drug And Alcohol Screening Industry?

In the Drug And Alcohol Screening Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. In the projection, Asia-Pacific is slated to experience the swiftest growth. Covered in this report are regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

