Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Manufacturing Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $10.28 Billion By 2029

In recent times, the market size for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) manufacturing has seen brisk expansion. The market is expected to rise from $4.77 billion in 2024 to $5.58 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. Several factors contributed to this growth during the historical period, including the surge in genomics-related research, expansion in biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals, a rise in the number of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), broadening of CRISPR and gene-editing applications, and increased government backing and initiatives.

The market for the production of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with its worth predicted to reach $10.28 billion in 2029, a growth fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. Factors contributing to this projected rise within the forecast period include an increase in cell and gene therapy developments, heightened drug discovery efforts, an uptick in biodefense, an increase in funding for pandemic preparedness, and the international expansion of biomanufacturing supply chains. Key trends to watch during this forecast period feature integration with next-generation sequencing (NGS), the progress in mRNA and DNA vaccines, improvements in long-read and high-fidelity synthesis, the utilization of automation and robotics in DNA production, and the advent of next-generation enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS).

The escalating need for gene therapies is projected to drive the expansion of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) manufacturing market. Gene therapies are methods that alter or substitute defective genes to treat or prevent illnesses, while personalized medicine customizes medical procedures based on an individual's genetics, biological aspects, and lifestyle traits. The surge in the demand for gene therapies comes from the growing incidence of genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and some inherited forms of blindness. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) manufacturing facilitates gene therapies by delivering superior, tailored DNA sequences necessary for developing and administering therapeutic genes capable of fixing or substituting malfunctioning genetic materials in patients. For instance, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry reported in August 2024 that the population eligible for gene therapy treatments in the UK is anticipated to increase from 2,500 in 2021 to approximately 10,000 per year by 2028. Thus, the heightened demand for gene therapies is fuelling the growth of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) manufacturing market.

Major players in the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Merck KGaA

. Lonza Group AG

. Kaneka Corporation

. Catalent Inc.

. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

. WuXi Biologics Inc.

. AGC Biologics Inc.

. Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

. GenScript Biotech Corporation.

Leading businesses in the DNA manufacturing market, such as ProBio Genomics Inc., are concentrating their efforts on creating novel methodologies like GMP-grade plasmid DNA production. This enhances the quality, safety, and scalability of gene and cell therapy applications. GMP-grade plasmid DNA production involves creating plasmid DNA following the Good Manufacturing Practice guidelines. These guidelines maintain the quality, safety, and consistency of biopharmaceutical products. An example of this is ProBio Genomics Inc., a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization based in the U.S, which introduced GMP Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Services in Hopewell in April 2025. This service includes features like in-house process development, analytical testing, method development, and project management, streamlining the process by eliminating the need for multiple suppliers. Furthermore, it strives to produce high-quality results with over 85% supercoiled plasmid DNA content, all while keeping contamination risks to a minimum. ProBio also provides GMP-like plasmids within a four-week timeline, and full GMP-grade plasmids in just three months.

1) By Type: Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Synthetic Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Gene Synthesis, Oligonucleotide Synthesis

2) By Grade: Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Grade, Research And Development Grade

3) By Application: Cell And Gene Therapy, Vaccines, Oligonucleotide-Based Drugs, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations

1) By Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA): GMP-Grade Plasmid DNA, Non-GMP-Grade Plasmid DNA, High Copy Number Plasmids, Low Copy Number Plasmids, Bacterial Fermentation-Based Plasmid Production, Transfection-Grade Plasmid DNA

2) By Synthetic Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA): Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, Chemical DNA Synthesis, Long DNA Fragments, Short DNA Fragments, Single-Stranded Synthetic DNA, Double-Stranded Synthetic DNA

3) By Gene Synthesis: Custom Gene Synthesis, Standard Gene Synthesis, Complex Gene Constructs, Codon Optimization Services, Gene Library Synthesis

4) By Oligonucleotide Synthesis: DNA Oligonucleotides, Modified Oligonucleotides, Long Oligonucleotides, PCR Primers, SiRNA And Antisense Oligos, Adapter And Linker Oligos

In the Global Market Report 2025 for Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Manufacturing, North America emerges as the leading region for the year 2024. Anticipated growth is fastest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period. This comprehensive market report includes data from various regions which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

