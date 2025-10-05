403
“Subway Surfing” Kills Two Girls in NYC
(MENAFN) Two girls tragically lost their lives on Saturday after reportedly engaging in the dangerous act of "subway surfing" atop a moving train in New York City.
A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed that the victims were found on top of a Brooklyn-bound J train. Their identities and ages have yet to be disclosed.
In response to the incident, NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow called it a heartbreaking tragedy and emphasized the fatal dangers of subway surfing, a reckless activity where individuals ride on top of trains while they’re in motion.
“It’s heartbreaking that two young girls are gone because they somehow thought riding outside a subway train was an acceptable game,” Crichlow said in a statement.
He further urged greater awareness from parents, educators, and peers: “Parents, teachers, and friends need to be clear with loved ones: getting on top of a subway car isn’t ‘surfing’ — it’s suicide,” Crichlow added, acknowledging the emotional toll on both the families involved and transit workers.
