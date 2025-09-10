Kronjap Explores Why Canada And The U.S. Lack A Right To Disconnect Compared To Europe

MENAFN - GetNews) The term“right to disconnect” is still unfamiliar in Canada-and the same is true in the United States. The situation is very different in Europe, where it has not only become a fundamental right for workers but also an ally for companies, helping to boost productivity and improve employee well-being.

The idea is simple yet powerful: once the workday is over, employees have the right not to answer calls, emails, or messages related to work. No more being“always available.” The workday, rest breaks, leaves, and vacations must be respected. The goal? Protect mental health, prevent chronic burnout, and encourage sustainable performance.

Europe as a Pioneer in Digital Disconnection

In 2017, France became the first country to explicitly legislate the right to disconnect , requiring companies with more than 50 employees to adopt clear policies. Spain, Italy, and Belgium followed suit, and the debate has since spread across the European Union.

The rationale is straightforward: protecting personal time is considered a fundamental right. In fact, Europe had already moved in this direction by limiting working hours (Spain, for instance, is reducing its workweek to 37.5 hours) and recognizing rest periods as a pillar of labor rights.

But there's more. The EU also restricts other forms of workplace control. For example, using biometric data (fingerprints, facial recognition) to clock in and out is considered disproportionate and is prohibited unless explicitly authorized by law. The message is clear: worker privacy and dignity take precedence over an obsession with control.

One consequence of this legislation has been the rise of time-tracking tools and software designed to guarantee the right to disconnect. Platforms like Hubstaff, Kronjop , or Sesame HR have even had to adapt their configurations to comply with varying regulations across different countries.

Productivity and Well-Being: Two Sides of the Same Coin

Critics often ask:“But what about productivity?” Shouldn't employees be available around the clock in a globalized economy?

Evidence points in the opposite direction. While there is not yet conclusive data proving that digital disconnection directly boosts productivity, various European studies show that it reduces workplace stress, lowers absenteeism, and improves talent retention.

For instance, a report by the UK-based firm Twilio found that 47% of respondents feel pressured to always stay connected , while as many as 44% would consider switching jobs if their employer regularly offered scheduled“digital downtime.”

In other words: we may not know whether disconnecting boosts productivity, but it certainly doesn't harm it. Creativity, focus, and motivation thrive when employees feel their boundaries are respected.

The Next Global Standard?

Remote work, artificial intelligence, and new digital tools have blurred the lines between professional and personal life. What happens if we don't set limits? Europe's experience offers an answer: regulating digital disconnection is not a luxury, but a necessity to prevent hyperconnectivity from undermining both health and productivity.

The real question is not whether the right to disconnect improves productivity. The real question is how long it will take other continents to recognize it as a standard. Perhaps in a few years, looking back at Europe will mean remembering where the great silent revolution of the workplace began.