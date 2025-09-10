The Sword Points To 300,000 Overseas Vehicles, Dongfeng Liuqi Shines At The Munich Motor Show

MENAFN - GetNews) On September 8, the Munich International Motor Show (IAA Mobility) grandly opened in Germany. Under the theme "RUNNING FOR FUTURE", Dongfeng Liuzhou Automobile showcased its cutting-edge technological achievements, robust product lineup, and renewed brand identity at Booth C11 in Hall B3. The upgraded classic yacht PHEV and Star Sea S7 REEV, two strategic models, took center stage as the highlight of the event, demonstrating China's automotive industry's core technological prowess and cultural soft power to the world.

As Europe's largest and the world's premier automotive industry summit, the Munich Motor Show has long been regarded as the industry's "barometer". Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor showcased its latest advancements in electric intelligence through the Yacht PHEV and Xinghai S7 REEV, demonstrating cutting-edge technological innovations on the global stage.







The Star Sea S7 extended edition is a stunning debut of high quality travel options for global families

To meet the global demand for premium living standards, Dongfeng Liuji Automobile has refined its product lineup with the newly launched Xinghai S7 Extended Range Edition, effectively addressing users 'concerns about driving range, comfort, and safety. At this year's auto show, the Xinghai S7 Extended Range Edition continued its "Supermodel on Wheels" phenomenon, captivating crowds with its 0.618 golden ratio-inspired design and distinctive Eastern aesthetic. The vehicle became the show's most Instagram-worthy attraction, drawing countless visitors to stop and take photos.

While boasting a sleek design, the Xinghai S7 Extended Range Edition features the "Mach Super Range" system, delivering a pure electric range of 235km and a combined range of 1,250km. European users can travel north to Gothenburg, east to Budapest, and west to London. With an electricity consumption of just 4.89L/100km and a comprehensive fuel consumption as low as 0.66L/100km, it runs quietly like an electric tram.

Based on the chassis of "front McPherson + rear five-bar", Xinghai S7 extended range version is equipped with FSD Xiaoyao suspension system which is the same as luxury sports cars, which can adjust the suspension stiffness intelligently according to road conditions, so as to make the whole family travel more comfortable.

The Xinghai S7 Extended-Range Edition addresses users' primary safety concerns through cutting-edge engineering: Featuring 75% high-strength steel and critical components made of 1500 MPa hot-formed steel, it establishes an impregnable safety barrier. The upgraded Armor Battery version 3.0 withstands extreme weather, temperature extremes, high pressure, and punctures. Its industry-first Five-Star Brake Safety Mechanism ensures reliable performance with zero failure.

Thanks to the empowerment of the "quantum architecture", the Xinghai S7 Extended Range Edition is equipped with a more powerful and sustainable intelligent DNA. It can seamlessly integrate with cutting-edge technologies such as smart cockpits and intelligent driver assistance systems. Furthermore, through continuous OTA evolution, it can promptly deliver the latest intelligent experiences to users, demonstrating the evolutionary capabilities of "China Speed".







The all-in-one choice for family travel, the yacht PHEV is unveiled

While the Xinghai S7 Extended Range Edition captured the spotlight, the yacht PHEV also made a grand entrance. It perfectly integrated China's exquisite craftsmanship with innovative technology, becoming a focal point for the audience and showcasing the innovative strength of China's automotive industry to the world.

In today's increasingly diversified demand for family vehicles, the yacht PHEV perfectly demonstrates the core strength of "China Intelligent Manufacturing" with its outstanding performance, ultra-long range, and comfortable cabin space. This vehicle is equipped with the globally leading Maho Dual Engine Hybrid System, where a 1.5T hybrid engine with a thermal efficiency of 45.18% works synergistically with a motor achieving ultra-high efficiency of 97.1%. It offers a 120km NEDC pure electric range, requiring only one weekly charge for daily commuting; and a combined fuel-electric range of 1,100km, enabling a direct trip from Berlin to Paris without refueling.

It is worth mentioning that the yacht PHEV electric drive system has a good balance between strong power and energy saving characteristics. The 0.15-second ejection start makes driving full of passion, and the 0-oil consumption parking function perfectly solves the pain points of urban commuting.

The yacht PHEV not only boasts a robust "heart" but also delivers a serene cabin experience. Its 2900mm extended wheelbase creates a spacious and versatile interior, while the ergonomic leather seats with zero-pressure technology ensure ultimate comfort. Thoughtful details like 45 storage compartments, 9 convenient charging ports, and a four-link folding table fully meet the needs of family travel.

As a family-friendly travel companion, the yacht PHEV combines fuel efficiency with hassle-free operation. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, it fulfills users 'expectations for "cost-effectiveness, comfort, extended range, and premium quality," positioning itself as the preferred choice for countless households. With the global new energy market gaining momentum, the debut of this yacht PHEV not only showcases Dongfeng Liuqi's international vision but also offers premium travel options for families worldwide.







Dongfang Zhimei, harmony and coexistence, Dongfeng Liuzhou Automobile creates immersive experience

At this year's Munich Motor Show, Dongfeng Liuqi broke through linguistic and geographical barriers. Not only did it bring high-quality new energy products to overseas users, but also established a cultural communication platform that shared the cultural stories behind the brand. These efforts sparked interest and resonance among the exhibition attendees.

The exhibition booth design embodies Eastern philosophy, centered on the core concepts of "technological purity, intelligent ecology, and humanistic care". Through an embracing layout, it creates a tech-forward aesthetic space that integrates the traditional Chinese concept of "harmony and integration" into modern industrial design, offering visitors a culturally rich brand experience steeped in heritage.

In terms of user experience, Dongfeng Liuqi has created immersive scenario-based experiences through exhibition vehicles, achieving emotional expression of product value. Global customers can virtually tour the Dongfeng Liuqi booth via VR technology and consult with the company through real-time audio-video connections. Additionally, the exhibition booth features a specially designed cultural leisure zone featuring home-style furnishings to create a welcoming negotiation space. Combined with personalized service operations, this approach embeds brand warmth into every touchpoint, delivering luxurious, approachable, and fashionable service experiences to visitors.







Dongfeng Liuqi is accelerating the global strategy to build a new benchmark for China's smart manufacturing ecosystem going global

Driven by the Belt and Road Initiative, Dongfeng Liuqi has shown outstanding performance in overseas markets. In 2024, its passenger vehicle exports increased by 25% year-on-year, and its sales network now covers more than 80 countries worldwide.

At this year's auto show, the company unveiled its "Wind Riding Dual Engine 2030 Plan", pledging to invest 20 billion yuan in constructing nine overseas smart manufacturing bases and expanding its sales network by 300 outlets. Through a four-week rapid delivery system and a localized team of 1,000 professionals, the company aims to achieve 300,000 overseas sales by 2030. By delivering exceptional quality and attentive services, it seeks to earn trust and praise from international clients while simultaneously boosting domestic market performance.

To meet global market demands, Dongfeng Liuqi has vigorously advanced localized operations by adapting products for different markets such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South America, and Europe, ensuring that China's intelligent manufacturing precisely aligns with regional needs. Additionally, the company plans to extend its "Wangzi Chenglong" philanthropic initiative overseas, supporting overseas users' children in pursuing advanced studies in China.

From Southeast Asia to Europe, Dongfeng Liuqi is driving the leapfrog upgrade of China's automotive industry from "product export" to "ecosystem export" through its green, innovative, and localized strategies. Against the backdrop of profound transformation in the global automotive industry, Dongfeng Liuqi not only participates in the global automotive industry layout with technological confidence, cultural confidence, and brand confidence to provide high-quality products and services to global consumers, but also establishes a new paradigm for high-quality overseas expansion through an ecological layout featuring full industrial chain output, cultural value sharing, and shared global responsibilities.

In the future, Dongfeng Liuqi will continue to build a new automotive industry ecosystem with global partners in an open and inclusive manner, continuously enhance the international influence of the China brand, and make China's intelligent manufacturing renowned worldwide.