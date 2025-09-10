Scope Technologies Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 01:53 PM EST - Scope Technologies Corp : Has acquired Plurilock Security Private Limited, an Indian corporation that operates the "Cloud Codes", pursuant to the terms of an asset purchase agreement with Plurilock Security Inc., being a company listed TSX Venture Exchange. Cloud Codes was found in 2011 and has a proven track record in secure Single Sign-On and distributed storage solutions. Scope Technologies Corp shares C are trading up $0.02 at $0.36.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment