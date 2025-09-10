Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 01:53 PM EST - Scope Technologies Corp : Has acquired Plurilock Security Private Limited, an Indian corporation that operates the "Cloud Codes", pursuant to the terms of an asset purchase agreement with Plurilock Security Inc., being a company listed TSX Venture Exchange. Cloud Codes was found in 2011 and has a proven track record in secure Single Sign-On and distributed storage solutions. Scope Technologies Corp shares C are trading up $0.02 at $0.36.

