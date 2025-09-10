Ken The Girl Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Fearless Confidence In Male-Dominated Fields

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ken The Girl, dynamic tattoo artist and creator, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, self-worth, and bold creativity have shaped her path.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Ken explores the power of embracing unique strengths as a woman in a male-dominated industry, and breaks down how mentorship, diverse skills, and self-belief drive lasting impact.“Believing in yourself helps you find solutions to any challenge,” said Ken.Ken's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

