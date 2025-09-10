ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES“THE WORLD's FUNNIEST WEATHER” IN NATIONAL FIRST-RUN FALL 2026 BROADCAST STRIP SYNDICATION

ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES“THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST WEATHER” IN NATIONAL FIRST-RUN BROADCAST STRIP (M-F) SYNDICATION FOR FALL 2026

- Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG), the largest supplier of first-run syndicated programming for broadcast television stations, proudly announces the launch of its long-running series THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST WEATHER for first-run broadcast strip (M-F) syndication for fall 2026. The series will be distributed in a one-hour block.

Each half-hour episode of comedy clip series THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST WEATHER is hosted by comedian Jodi Miller, highlighting the most uproarious weather-related videos from local stations, broadcasters, and user-generated content created all around the world. From adventurous reporters in the field struggling through everything Mother Nature throws at them -- to meteorologists in the studio coping with technical foul-ups, unstoppable cases of the giggles, and hilarious home videos -- viewers enjoy every single episode of this very funny comedy series. THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST WEATHER is produced by AMG.

“Weather is the primary news driver for local television stations and we at Allen Media Group are excited to launch THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST WEATHER in first-run broadcast strip syndication nationwide,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.“This series is a strong and hilarious addition for local broadcast stations and appeals to all demographics.”

THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST WEATHER is currently carried in syndication weekly in 95 percent of U.S. television households and has distribution with group-owned television stations including AMG/Allen Media Broadcasting, CBS O&Os, Weigel, Sinclair Broadcasting, Gray Television, Hearst, Tegna, Scripps, Nexstar, Coastal Television, Sarkes Tarzian, Morris Multimedia, News Press & Gazette, SagamoreHill, Lilly Broadcasting, Mission, Block, Imagicomm, Morgan Murphy, Cox Media Group, American Spirit, Rincon, Circle City, Manship, Hubbard, Bahakel, Waypoint Media, Marquee, Graham Media, and Cunningham.

THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST WEATHER is distributed globally by Allen Media Group Television.

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York and Atlanta. Allen Media Group owns/operates 28 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS, COMEDY, RECIPE, CARS, ES, MYDESTINATION, JUSTICECENTRAL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 7,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Allen Media Group's mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

