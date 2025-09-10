Design-Build's Biggest Event: The 2025 Design-Build Conference & Expo Returns To Las Vegas

Keynotes from an F-14 pilot and a futurist, mega-project insights, cutting-edge tech and top awards headline the Nov. 5–7 event at the MGM Grand.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) will host the 2025 Design-Build Conference & Expo, Nov. 5–7 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, uniting the nation's leading design-build innovators for three days of powerful programming, networking and celebration.This year's event opens with Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 Tomcat pilot, delivering a high-octane keynote on leadership, adaptability and resilience. The conversation continues with Progressive Design-Build (PDB) for Mega Projects, a general session where national Owners will share how they're using PDB to deliver some of the country's most complex infrastructure. AI expert and futurist Steve Brown closes the conference with a forward-looking keynote on disruption and innovation.Two optional pre-conference programs kick off the week on Nov. 4, including the Virtual Design & Construction Leadership Exchange (VDCLEx), a half-day program on the role of VDC in design-build, and Introduction to P3 for the Design-Builder, a full-day course exploring Public-Private Partnerships. Once the main event begins, the Expo Hall's 250+ exhibitors will provide a vibrant hub for discovery, from new tools and products to hands-on demos and networking opportunities with industry leaders.DBIA's commitment to the next generation is front and center with dedicated student and young professional programming, including the National Design-Build Student Competition finals. The week culminates in DBIA's Awards Dinner & Ceremony, honoring the nation's best projects and teams, inducting the 2025 class of the DBIA College of Fellows and presenting the prestigious Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award.Registration is now open , with discounted hotel rates available through October 10.

Erin Looney

Design-Build Institute of America

+1 850-443-0455

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.