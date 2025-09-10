Viltrox Showcases Upcoming Lens Lineup And New TTL Flash At IBC 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Discover Viltrox Innovations at IBC 2025 – Hall 11, Booth A09, RAI Amsterdam, September 12–15

Shenzhen, China - September 10 th , 2025 - Viltrox, a leading innovator in photographic and cine optics, will unveil a diverse portfolio of upcoming products at IBC 2025. Visitors can discover the brand's latest advances in lens and imaging technology, including new autofocus lenses, a next-generation TTL flash, and intelligent optical solutions designed to enhance creative workflows.

Product Highlights at IBC 2025



AF 50mm F1.4 Pro – a professional-grade full-frame lens delivering exceptional sharpness and outstanding low-light performance.

AF 9mm F2.8 Air (APS-C) & AF 14mm F4.0 Air (Full-Frame) – ultra-wide lenses from the lightweight Air series, engineered for creators who prioritize portability without compromising quality.

AF 85mm F2.0 EVO – the first lens in the new EVO series, combining refined optics with a modern design language.

Z3 TTL Camera Flash – featuring a unique mech-inspired design with powerful lighting control. Nexus AI Autofocus Adapter – an innovative adapter integrating artificial intelligence to expand focusing capabilities.







A Complete Optical Ecosystem

Beyond first-look products, Viltrox will present its broader ecosystem, including the LAB, Pro, and Air lens series, the DL-mount lineup for DJI Ronin 4D and Inspire 3, and the Epic 1.33X anamorphic cine lenses . Together, this range underscores Viltrox's commitment to empowering photographers, filmmakers, and hybrid creators with versatile tools that elevate visual storytelling.







Inspiring Creativity

Under the theme “Powering Every Vision,” Viltrox highlights its mission to provide reliable, high-quality, and customizable optical solutions that inspire creativity and innovation worldwide.







Visit Viltrox at IBC 2025

Viltrox invites industry professionals, creators, and media representatives to visit Hall 11, Booth A09 at RAI Amsterdam from September 12–15, 2025 to experience the next generation of imaging solutions firsthand.

About Viltrox

Viltrox, established in 2009, is a globally-recognized leader in camera lenses and adapters, specializing in high-performance equipment for photography and cine. The company's portfolio includes cinema and autofocus lenses – such as the LAB, Pro, and Air series, launched since 2018 – along with monitors, adapters, and lighting solutions.

Driven by innovation, the company expanded further into cine in 2022 with the "EPIC" anamorphic and "LUNA" zoom lenses, offering cost-effective solutions for filmmakers worldwide. Renowned for their exceptional optical quality, reliability, and accessible pricing, Viltrox products reflect a commitment to engineering excellence and user-centered design, empowering content creators in both still and motion photography.

For more information, please visit: