Fincast, The Free Mortgage Shopping Platform, Launches New Consumer Interface To Help Borrowers Save Thousands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fincast , the mortgage shopping platform that protects borrowers and drives real savings through competitive offer shopping, announced its new consumer interface. The redesigned experience makes it easier than ever for homebuyers and homeowners to upload a Loan Estimate , set personalized savings goals, and receive competitive bids from vetted lenders - giving consumers clarity and confidence without the risk of spam, bias, or hidden costs.

Unlike traditional comparison sites, which show marketing rates and leave the burden on borrowers, Fincast shops on behalf of consumers. By anonymizing personal data and turning each Loan Estimate into a bidding opportunity, the platform allows lenders to compete directly to beat real offers. The result is authentic, personalized savings that go far beyond surface-level comparisons.

How the new interface works

With the redesigned experience, borrowers simply upload their Loan Estimate. Fincast's AI authenticates, processes, and anonymizes the document, ensuring privacy while unlocking competitive offers. Consumers can then set their priorities - lowering monthly payments, reducing closing costs , or minimizing lifetime interest - and view tailored offers aligned with their goals. For the first time, borrowers can shop with clarity, confidence, and the leverage that banks and capital markets have always had.

“Mortgages are one of the biggest financial commitments most people will ever make, and choosing the right one has felt next to impossible-until now,” said Benjamin Schieken, founder and CEO of Fincast.“This new interface levels the playing field for all borrowers, giving them the ability to protect their information, set personalized savings goals, and quickly get offers from vetted lenders. We make one of life's hardest financial decisions finally feel easy.”

Why it matters

Borrowers have long struggled to know if their mortgage offer is the best available. Early testing shows Fincast finds better deals 73 percent of the time, with average lifetime savings of $50,000 per transaction. Even if no better deal is found, borrowers gain peace of mind knowing their offer was verified against the market. Fincast's mission is to save borrowers $30 billion by 2030.

About Fincast

Fincast is a free mortgage shopping platform that protects borrowers and drives real savings through competitive offer shopping. By anonymizing Loan Estimates and allowing vetted lenders to bid to beat them, Fincast removes bias, uncovers savings, and simplifies one of the most stressful financial decisions people face. Built on transparency and consumer-first values, Fincast gives borrowers clarity, confidence, and control.



