The Compelling Case For More US-India Semiconductor Cooperation

MENAFN - Asia Times) Originally published by Pacific Forum , this article is republished with permission.

As US-India ties suffered from tariff-related turmoil through the month of August, semiconductors – originally exempt from US import duties – flew largely under the radar unlike impacted sectors including textiles, jewelry, and seafood.

However, in the first week of September, US President Donald Trump renewed the threat of 100% tariffs on semiconductor imports to the United States, a move that could disrupt India's growing semiconductor industry.

As US policymakers weigh their options, they should be wary of derailing US-India cooperation on semiconductors – a recent success story of the bilateral relationship – through an aggressive chip tariff policy.

Rather, the United States can and should address national security and economic imperatives by deepening the US-India semiconductor relationship.

Under the Biden administration, the United States increasingly pursued a strategic partnership on technology as a core pillar of the bilateral relationship with India.

In 2022, the two countries launched the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), which sought to deepen linkages across artificial intelligence, quantum computing, telecommunications, space, biotechnology and – crucially – semiconductors.

This flagship initiative paved the way for an outpouring of government-to-government cooperation on semiconductors, including a 2023 memorandum of understanding on semiconductor supply chains and innovation and a 2024 partnership between the US Department of State and the India Semiconductor Mission to“grow and diversify the global semiconductor ecosystem,” funded via the CHIPS Act .

Spurred on by these government initiatives, US private sector semiconductor firms, such as Micron Technology, Lam Research and Applied Materials, made significant investments in training, engineering, design and fabrication in India.

Importantly, US-India semiconductor cooperation began to encompass security applications, leading to the 2024 announcement that the US Space Force planned to develop a semiconductor fabrication facility in collaboration with Indian companies Bharat Semi and 3rdiTech.

Trump 2.0

In the first months of the Trump administration, US-India semiconductor cooperation seemed set to continue apace.

Following the February meeting between President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC, the two countries appeared to upgrade the technology partnership through the launch of the US-India TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology) initiative.