AOJ Language School Releases 2025 Fall Semester Information Session Video On Talk In Japan Youtube Channel
AOJ has released a school information session video on its YouTube channel for Japanese language learners considering enrollment for the Fall 2025 semester.
KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Online Japanese Language School“Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has released a school information session video on its YouTube channel“Talk in Japan” for Japanese language learners considering enrollment for the Fall 2025 semester. The explanation is conducted in English. These sessions are conducted in English and are in response to the surge in applications and inquiries from global candidates just ahead of the application deadline. The deadline for admission is September 18, Japan time.
Apply for Fall Semester:
School Information Session Video here:
AOJ Language School , established by Attain Corporation, the creator of the Japanese e-learning course "Attain Online Japanese," surpassing 200,000 learners on the American learning platform Udemy. Offering video classes available 24/7 and two weekly live classes, the school caters to individual learning needs with small-sized classes and private lessons. Accepting students globally, AOJ provides cost-effective learning with affordable tuition, attracting over 400 students from 30 countries in its third year. In the upcoming Fall 2025 semester, classes for all levels (N5-N1) are available, featuring both Japanese video lessons and 90-minute live lessons led by qualified Japanese teachers. Video contents are available in English, Chinese, Vietnamese and Portuguese.
The school has been conducting online information sessions for prospective students in preparation for the Fall 2025 semester. These sessions have been scheduled at different times to accommodate learners across various time zones.
However, addressing every time zone and meeting the diverse needs of students through only two sessions has proven challenging. Some prospective students have expressed difficulty attending due to scheduling conflicts, while others-particularly non-native English speakers-have requested a slower-paced explanation.
In response, the school has released a YouTube video of the information session held on September 7, making it more widely accessible and allowing a broader audience to experience the atmosphere and appeal of AOJ Language School.
In the video, the school explains about AOJ Language School, its curriculum, school schedule, course outline, enrollment information and enrollment campaign. They will also answer questions directly from participants at the information session. Those who watch the information session video are always welcome to ask questions via e-mail or inquiry form posted on our website. On September 14 (Japan Time), free trial lessons will be held for each level. Applications for these lessons are now open, and welcome to join them. You can reserve your spot here: ...
Please refer to their website for detailed information and application for admission. Requests for information materials and questions about the school can also be made through the website.
Legal Disclaimer:
