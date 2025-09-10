AOJ Language School Releases 2025 Fall Semester Information Session Video On Talk In Japan Youtube Channel

Fall 2025 Free Trial Lesson

AOJ has released a school information session video on its YouTube channel for Japanese language learners considering enrollment for the Fall 2025 semester.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Online Japanese Language School“Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has released a school information session video on its YouTube channel“Talk in Japan” for Japanese language learners considering enrollment for the Fall 2025 semester. The explanation is conducted in English. These sessions are conducted in English and are in response to the surge in applications and inquiries from global candidates just ahead of the application deadline. The deadline for admission is September 18, Japan time.

AOJ Language School , established by Attain Corporation, the creator of the Japanese e-learning course "Attain Online Japanese," surpassing 200,000 learners on the American learning platform Udemy. Offering video classes available 24/7 and two weekly live classes, the school caters to individual learning needs with small-sized classes and private lessons. Accepting students globally, AOJ provides cost-effective learning with affordable tuition, attracting over 400 students from 30 countries in its third year. In the upcoming Fall 2025 semester, classes for all levels (N5-N1) are available, featuring both Japanese video lessons and 90-minute live lessons led by qualified Japanese teachers. Video contents are available in English, Chinese, Vietnamese and Portuguese.

The school has been conducting online information sessions for prospective students in preparation for the Fall 2025 semester. These sessions have been scheduled at different times to accommodate learners across various time zones.

However, addressing every time zone and meeting the diverse needs of students through only two sessions has proven challenging. Some prospective students have expressed difficulty attending due to scheduling conflicts, while others-particularly non-native English speakers-have requested a slower-paced explanation.

In response, the school has released a YouTube video of the information session held on September 7, making it more widely accessible and allowing a broader audience to experience the atmosphere and appeal of AOJ Language School.

In the video, the school explains about AOJ Language School, its curriculum, school schedule, course outline, enrollment information and enrollment campaign. They will also answer questions directly from participants at the information session. Those who watch the information session video are always welcome to ask questions via e-mail or inquiry form posted on our website. On September 14 (Japan Time), free trial lessons will be held for each level. Applications for these lessons are now open, and welcome to join them. You can reserve your spot here: ...

admission/guideline < Fall Semester Student Enrollment – Free Trial Lessons >

September 14, 2025 Japan time

19:00-9:45 Beginner Level+N5 Elementary level

2 10:00-10:45 N4 Elementary level

3 11:00-11:45 N3 Intermediate level

4 12:00-12:45 N2 Advanced level September 14, 2025 Japan time

5 18:00-18:45 Beginner Level+N5 Elementary level

6 19:00-19:45 N4 Elementary level

7 20:00-20:45 N3 Intermediate level

8 21:00-21:45 N2 Advanced level The above times are in Japan Standard Time (JST). Please check your local time before joining. Registration: ...

Courses offered:

・i-class (for beginners and N5 elementary level study)



・ro-class (for N4 elementary level study)



・ha-class (for N3 intermediate level study)



・ni-class (for N2 intermediate to advanced level study)



・ho-class (for N1 advanced level study)

Application deadline: September 18, 2025, Japan time

Enrollment date: October 5, 2025 Japan Time Click here for application guidelines

admission/guideline AOJ Language School is offering a special promotion of up to two months of free tuition for those who apply for admission by the deadline. ・No enrollment fee

・First month free for all new students enrolling in the Fall Semester

・One additional month of tuition refunded for students who complete the semester

・Full Support to Pass JLPT N2 for all students For more details, click here!

・Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month (Around 100 USD) ・Payment Methods:

1. Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

2. Credit Card: Monthly payments

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time) Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00 (Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on other days.) Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

AOJ Language School School Information Session 2025 Fall Semester!