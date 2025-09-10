Poland Slams Russian Drone Incursion As 'Act Of Aggression'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Poland condemned a Russian drone incursion as an“act of aggression,” saying its military shot down some of the objects that entered its airspace from neighboring Ukraine.

“As a result of an attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects,” the Polish military said on X early Wednesday.“This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens.”

The military said that efforts were underway to locate the crash sites of the drones. Polish and allied forces are monitoring the situation and remain ready for further action, it said.

The incursion prompted authorities to close the airspace over parts of the country, including over the main international airport in Warsaw. The US Federal Aviation Administration said in a Notice to Airmen, or Notam, that the airport was impacted by“unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.”

Earlier, Poland's military appealed to the nation's citizens to stay at home during the operation. The Podlaskie, Masovian and Lublin areas bordering Ukraine and Belarus were the“most endangered regions,” it said.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X that he briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the current situation and that they remain in constant contact. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the events.

Ukraine faced a combined drone and missile attack that lasted all night, with air defenses operational in the central and western regions as well as the capital Kyiv, according to the country's Air Defence and local authorities. Industrial targets were hit in the central city of Vinnytsya, according to local governor Nataliya Zabolotna.

Poland is sited on NATO's eastern flank bordering Belarus, a key ally of Russia, and war-torn Ukraine. The government in Warsaw has strongly supported Ukraine's efforts to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Last month, Poland's defense minister accused Russia of staging a provocation after a military drone crashed and exploded in the eastern part of the country.

