Great Lakes Dredge & Dock To Present At Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference On Thursday September 18, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes" or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, announced today that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Kornblau, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday September 18, 2025.

The presentation will begin at 12:15 PM ET on Thursday September 18, 2025, and can be accessed live at .

To access the webcast and supporting material, please visit the investor relations section of the GLDD website at .

The Company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, which is complemented with a long history of performing significant international projects. In addition, Great Lakes is fully engaged in expanding its core business into the offshore energy industry. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean, and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production, and project management functions. In its over 135-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, is comprised of approximately 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company's Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company's culture. The Company's commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

