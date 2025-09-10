Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant Expected To Launch By Year-End

Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant Expected To Launch By Year-End


2025-09-10 07:05:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of this year, Azernews reports, citing Trend News Agency. Currently, 12 wind turbines have been installed in Gobustan as part of the project and are operating in test mode. The turbine blades have already been activated and are undergoing trial operations...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN10092025000195011045ID1110042478

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search