Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant Expected To Launch By Year-End
The "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of this year, Azernews reports, citing Trend News Agency. Currently, 12 wind turbines have been installed in Gobustan as part of the project and are operating in test mode. The turbine blades have already been activated and are undergoing trial operations
