The Release Of The New Streaming Series 'Figure It Out' Debuting On Tubi

- John D SimpsonDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NorWest Films proudly announces its official launch as a distributor of independent films, television shows, and digital content to major platforms. With over 100 years of combined entertainment experience, NorWest's founders are set to redefine the landscape of independent storytelling.The concept for NorWest Films began with Detroit-based entrepreneur Kamal Norton, owner of All Pro Color-a printing and design company frequently tapped by local filmmakers for promotional materials. Recognizing a gap in distribution opportunities for independent creators, Norton reached out to his friend and attorney, J.D. Simpson, to explore potential connections with video streaming platforms, including the indie favorite, Tubi. Simpson then brought in his former law school roommate and 30-year entertainment law veteran, Darrell Thompson. Thompson indeed had a relationship with a top executive at Tubi and as they say in Hollywood,“the rest is history”.The trio laid the foundation for NorWest Films, but a crucial element was still missing. The company needed someone with a deep expertise filmmaking and an intimate knowledge of the local market. That missing link arrived in the form of filmmaker, writer, and director Donny Armstrong. With his addition, the newly formed quartet established a fresh and much-needed distributor for independent projects NorWest Films.NorWest Films specializes in sales and distribution across all markets, including theatrical and non-theatrical releases, film festivals, educational platforms, television, cable, and home video.“Our deep understanding of the independent film sector enables us to navigate the complexities of sales and release strategies with precision,” said Armstrong.“We believe in the power of independent storytelling-especially in urban contexts where unique voices and perspectives thrive,” said Thompson. Co-founder Norton added,“Our mission is to equip filmmakers with the resources and expertise they need to thrive in a competitive marketplace.”Beyond distribution, NorWest offers filmmakers access to trusted referrals and oversight of essential services.“We provide expertise in legal compliance, clearances, insurance, accounting, payroll, union coordination, graphic design, marketing, and publicity,” said Simpson.“It's a true one-stop shop for independent creators.”As NorWest Films embarks on this exciting journey, they are proud to announce that On September 1, 2025, the distributor will release its first title“Figure it Out” written by Carl Walton II, a writer, actor, and filmmaker from Cleveland, Ohio."Figure It Out" is a captivating Gen Z drama series that follows the lead character Tyler and his group of friends as they navigate the complexities of early adulthood in Cleveland. "Figure It Out" captures the essence of inner city life after high school, inviting audiences to join the characters as they navigate through twists and turns, ultimately learning that sometimes, it's through the challenges and uncertainties of our existence that we truly - Figure It Out.

