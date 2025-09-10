9 Pig Heads Found With Macron's Name Outside Mosques In Paris Amid Surge In Anti-Muslim Attacks
According to the French interior ministry, anti-Muslim incidents rose by 75% between January and May 2025, compared to the same period last year, with attacks on individuals tripling. The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights has also flagged an increase in both Islamophobia and antisemitism across several European nations since the conflict began.Also Read | Who can save France now?
The desecration around Paris drew swift condemnation from political and religious leaders. President Emmanuel Macron met Muslim community representatives to express his support, while Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said the city had taken legal action, denouncing the incidents as“racist acts.”
Interior minister Bruno Retailleau called the attacks“outrageous” and“absolutely unacceptable.” He added:“I want our Muslim compatriots to be able to practise their faith in peace.”Also Read | To Nice? Yes, Tunis!: US women set for France trip end up in Africa
Chems-Eddine Hafiz, rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, described the discovery of the pig heads as“a new and sad stage in the rise of anti-Muslim hatred.” Bassirou Camara, head of anti-discrimination group Addam, warned of further escalation:“We have been raising the alarm for months, and we are not being heard. What will be the next step? Throwing pigs' heads at worshippers or physically assaulting them?”
Earlier in June, three Serbian nationals were charged over the vandalism of Jewish sites, in a case investigators suspect may have been backed by Russia, the report said.Also Read | France's government falls in confidence vote, Macron faces fourth PM hunt
France hosts the largest Muslim community in the European Union and the largest Jewish population outside Israel and the US, making it a focal point of growing communal tensions.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron named loyalist Sebastien Lecornu, a one-time conservative protege who rallied behind his 2017 presidential run, as prime minister on Tuesday, defying expectations he might tack towards the left.
The choice of Lecornu, 39, indicates Macron's determination to press on with a minority government that will not rip up his pro-business reform agenda, under which taxes on business and the wealthy have been cut and the retirement age raised.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment