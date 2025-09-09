Morocco Condemns Israeli Attack On Qatar
Rabat: The Kingdom of Morocco expressed its strong condemnation of the blatant Israeli aggression and its strong denunciation of the violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.
A statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs today said that Morocco affirms its full solidarity with Qatar regarding anything that might threaten its security, territorial integrity, and the peace of mind of its citizens and residents.
MoI identifies new casualty of Israeli attack
Martyrdom of son of Hamas political bureau chief, injuries to civilians after Israeli strike: Qatar Interior Ministry
Qatar being notified of Israeli strikes in advance 'baseless': MOFA Spokesperson
