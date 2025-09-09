Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morocco Condemns Israeli Attack On Qatar

2025-09-09 10:02:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rabat: The Kingdom of Morocco expressed its strong condemnation of the blatant Israeli aggression and its strong denunciation of the violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.

A statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs today said that Morocco affirms its full solidarity with Qatar regarding anything that might threaten its security, territorial integrity, and the peace of mind of its citizens and residents.

