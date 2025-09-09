Netherlands Condemns Israeli Strike On Doha, Urges Respect For State Sovereignty
Amsterdam: The Netherlands has condemned the Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential building in Doha, emphasizing the importance of upholding state sovereignty and maintaining regional stability.
Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said in a post on X that the Netherlands "condemns the Israeli airstrike in Doha" and stressed that "the sovereignty of states must be respected."
He further noted that such actions undermine diplomatic efforts and do not bring the region any closer to achieving the urgently needed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
