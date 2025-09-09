Iraq Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: The Iraqi Presidency has strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike that targeted Hamas leaders in the State of Qatar, describing it as a flagrant act of aggression and a violation of international law.

In an official statement, the Presidency said the attack constitutes a clear breach of international legal norms and United Nations charters, and a blatant infringement on Qatar's sovereignty. It warned that such actions pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

The statement reaffirmed Iraq's unwavering solidarity with the State of Qatar and its full support for the Palestinian people in their legitimate pursuit of establishing an independent state and ending the ongoing aggression and crimes committed against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Presidency also stressed that the attack reflects Israel's continued policy of violence and intimidation against the Palestinian people, and called on the international community to urgently act to end these violations and uphold its responsibility in maintaining global peace and security.



