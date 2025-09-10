Yvette Grant

PhD Candidate in Dance and Dance History Tutor, The University of Melbourne

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

PhD (Dance)2021 - present

The University of Melbourne

A historiographical investigation into first generation white settler Australian women ballet choreographers in the 1940s and 1950s who were embracing modernisms and working toward an Australian style.

Graduate Certificate in Art and Community Engagement2015

The University of Melbourne

Master of Applied Linguistics2011 - 2012

The University of New England

Bachelor of Arts Honours (Communication Studies)1994

Murdoch University

Thesis: Doing Ballet: positioning the body and self in (writings on) ballet

–present PhD (Dance) Candidate and part-time tutor in dance history, The University of Melbourne

2015 University of Melbourne, Graduate Diploma in Art and Community Engagement

ExperienceEducation