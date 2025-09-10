Yvette Grant
-
PhD Candidate in Dance and Dance History Tutor,
The University of Melbourne
PhD (Dance)2021 - present
The University of Melbourne
A historiographical investigation into first generation white settler Australian women ballet choreographers in the 1940s and 1950s who were embracing modernisms and working toward an Australian style.
Graduate Certificate in Art and Community Engagement2015
The University of Melbourne
Master of Applied Linguistics2011 - 2012
The University of New England
Bachelor of Arts Honours (Communication Studies)1994
Murdoch University
Thesis: Doing Ballet: positioning the body and self in (writings on) ballet
-
–present
PhD (Dance) Candidate and part-time tutor in dance history, The University of Melbourne
-
2015
University of Melbourne, Graduate Diploma in Art and Community Engagement
