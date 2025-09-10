Professor, Weber State University

John Mukum Mbaku is a Brady presidential distinguished professor of economics and John S. Hinckley fellow at Weber State University. He is also a nonresident senior fellow at The Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., and an attorney and counsellor at law, licensed to practise in the Supreme Court of the State of Utah, the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

He received his PhD in economics from the University of Georgia and his JD in law and graduate certificate in natural resources and environmental law from the S. J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah. He is a resource person for the Kenya-based African Economic Research Consortium. Professor Mbaku also holds a B.S. (chemistry) from Berry College (Mount. Berry, Georgia), a B.A. (French language and literature) from Weber State University (Ogden, Utah), and an international MBA (IMBA) from the University of South Carolina.

His research interests are in public choice, constitutional political economy, sustainable development, law and development, international human rights, intellectual property, rights of indigenous groups, women and children, trade integration and institutional reforms in Africa.

Mbaku is the author of Corruption in Africa: Causes, Consequences, and Cleanups (Lexington Books, 2010) and (with Mwangi S. Kimenyi) Governing the Nile River Basin: The Search for a New Legal Regime (The Brookings Institution Press, 2015) and Protecting Minority Rights in African Countries: A Constitutional Political Economy Approach (Edward Elgar, 2018).

On May 22, 2017, John Mukum Mbaku was admitted and qualified as an attorney and counsellor of the Supreme Court of the United States.

At Weber State University, John Mukum Mbaku teaches courses in principles of economics, intermediate microeconomics, international trade, business calculus, and economic development. He also works with international students and helps them adjust to college life in the United States. Professor Mbaku also engages with community groups and helps them understand issues such as globalisation, outsourcing, and immigration and how they affect economic activities in the United States. Professor Mbaku also visits local schools to talk to students about the U.S. constitution, constitutionalism and the rule of law in the United States and other countries. He is a consultant to several domestic and international news organisations, as well as multilateral organisations (e.g., the African Development Bank), on governance issues in Africa and has appeared on several domestic and international news programmes to discuss elections, corruption, sustainable management of natural resources, including water, and various governance-related issues in Africa.

