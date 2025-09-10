Ross Hendy
Lecturer in Criminology,
Monash University
Ross Hendy's research focuses on the development of theoretical and applied perspectives of police and policing, such as practitioner behaviour and the effectiveness of police intervention. He is developing a new theoretical approach to explain police-citizen interaction, which focuses on explore officer decision-making and their use of control, coercion and the use of force. As a former sergeant with New Zealand Police, he has worked with researchers to enhance their understanding of the police environment, the limitations of police administrative data, and providing advice about real-world issues that criminal justice practitioners and policy-makers face in the criminological and criminal justice environment. His portfolio of applied research work at New Zealand Police's Evidence Based Policing Centre focused on developing insight into operational policing issues such as the lethal police use of force and understanding the increasing demand for mental health-related calls for service.Experience
–present
Lecturer in Criminology, Monash University
2016–2019
Senior Researcher, New Zealand Police
2019
University of Cambridge, PhD in Criminology
2012
Victoria University of Wellington, Masters in Strategic Studies
Royal Society of New Zealand
British Society of Criminology
