Alpro Launches Prof. Slow To Help Malaysians Make Rice Kinder To Blood Sugar

(From Left: Ms. Michelle Zhang (Director of Overseas Business of Prof. Slow); Pharmacist Lim En Ni (Chief Pharmacist, Engagement Director of Alpro Pharmacy); Mr. Jim Li (Chief Operation Officer of Prof. Slow); Mr. Eric Huang (Chief Executive Officer of Prof. Slow); Dr. Wong Poh Shean (Consultant Endocrinologist in Internal Medicine at Hospi019-906 7923tal Tuanku Ja'afar Seremban, Vice President of Diabetes Malaysia Negeri Sembilan); Mr Terry Lee (Chief Executive Officer of BMS Organics); Ms Tan Bee Lang (Manager of Corporate Sales & Training Department of BMS Organics); Ms Chua Kai Jia (Professional Care and Development Manager of Alpro Pharmacy); Pharmacist Low Swee Siong (Chief Executive Officer of Alpro Pharmacy)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.