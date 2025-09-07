Portable Electric Tile Cutters Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Portable Electric Tile Cutters Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Portable Electric Tile Cutters Market Worth?

There has been a significant increase in the size of the portable electric tile cutters market in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $1.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This development over the historical period can be linked to amplified construction undertakings in growing markets, increased embrace of DIY home enhancement procedures, a surge in renovation and remodeling initiatives in city settings, escalated demand for high-precision tiling tools, and the rising trend for ceramic and porcelain tiles.

In the coming years, the market for portable electric tile cutters is anticipated to witness substantial growth, eventually ballooning to $1.87 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Several factors are expected to fuel this surge during the projection period, including the rising emphasis on intelligent and ergonomic cutting options, increasing need for compact and lightweight power tools, mounting popularity of battery-operated tile cutters, escalating usage of eco-friendly and energy-saving tools, and the expanding reach of e-commerce for tool distribution. Key trends for the forecast period comprise the creation of compact and light designs, the development of eco-conscious power solutions, the incorporation of laser cutting guides, the integration of multi-material cutting functionalities, and innovation in the area of vibration dampening mechanisms.

Download a free sample of the portable electric tile cutters market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Portable Electric Tile Cutters Market?

An increase in home refurbishment initiatives is projected to significantly contribute to the expansion of the portable electric tile cutters market share . Home refurbishments involve the enhancement, modification, or restoration of a domicile to improve its utility, aesthetics, and worth. The need for home renovations is amplified due to aging residential properties, as many residences built decades ago now need upgrades in terms of energy-efficiency, repairs, or modern designs, leading homeowners to opt for remodeling instead of building anew or relocating. Portable electric tile cutters play a pivotal role in these refurbishment projects by providing precise and efficient on-site tile cutting, thereby eliminating the need for manual labor. The compact and portable nature of these devices makes them perfect for do-it-yourself endeavors and minor renovations, thereby improving productivity and precision in projects. For instance, according to a June 2024 report by Statistics Finland, a Finland-based government body, property owners in Finland spent a sum of €5.2 billion ($5.63 billion) on property renovations in 2023, a figure which represents a growth of 2.7% from 2022. Hence, the increase in home refurbishment activities is a strong driver for the expansion of the portable electric tile cutters market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Portable Electric Tile Cutters Market?

Major players in the Portable Electric Tile Cutters Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Makita Corporation

. Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

. Husqvarna AB

. Stanley Black And Decker Inc

. Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG

. Einhell Germany AG

. QEP Co. Inc.

. Kress Machinery Private Limited

. Germans Boada S.A.

. RUBI Group

What Are The Future Trends Of The Portable Electric Tile Cutters Market?

Leading companies in the portable electric tile cutter market are prioritizing the creation of innovative products, such as small, powerful electric cutters. This move corresponds with the growing demand for efficient and user-friendly tools in various construction and home improvement initiatives. Portable, small, high-power electric cutters are equipped with robust motors to ease the process of cutting through tiles and other hard materials precisely. For example, in April 2025, RUBI Group, a company based in Spain that specializes in the production of tile cutting tools and accessories, introduced the DT-250 MAX. This model is a portable, high-power electric tile cutter that's created specifically for professional tilers and contractors. The model has a 1800W electric motor and a space-efficient, portable design that comes with a folding stand and wheels to ensure effortless transportation. It allows for straight cuts up to 900 mm and diagonal cuts up to 600 mm on various kinds of tiles. Also, it has enhanced features like a zero-dust system, a laser guide for precision, options for plunge and miter cutting, and a C3 Phyton cooling system that boosts blade longevity.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Portable Electric Tile Cutters Market Share?

The portable electric tile cutters market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Wet Tile Cutter, Dry Tile Cutter

2) By Cutting Capacity: Small Cutting Capacity (Up to 12 inches), Medium Cutting Capacity (13-20 inches), Large Cutting Capacity (Above 20 inches)

3) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Do-It-Yourself And Home Improvement

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Direct Sales

5) By End-User: Professional Contractors, Do-It-Yourself Enthusiasts, Construction Companies, Rental Services

Subsegments:

1) By Wet Tile Cutter: Water-Cooled Manual Cutter, Water-Cooled Tabletop Cutter, Water-Cooled Sliding Table Cutter, Water-Cooled Bridge Tile Cutter

2) By Dry Tile Cutter: Manual Snap Cutter, Electric Handheld Cutter, Electric Bench Cutter, Score And Snap Cutter

View the full portable electric tile cutters market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Portable Electric Tile Cutters Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for portable electric tile cutters. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth in the given forecast period. The market report for portable electric tile cutters encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Portable Electric Tile Cutters Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Electric Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/electric-construction-equipment-global-market-report

Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2025

report/small-electrical-appliance-global-market-report

Cutting Equipment Accessories And Consumables Global Market Report 2025

report/cutting-equipment-accessories-and-consumables-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.