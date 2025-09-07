SHEIN Kaela Tavares X Glowmode Launch Has Australian's Turning Heads With Luxe Feel And $30 Price Point
SYDNEY, Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Australians refresh their wardrobes for spring, SHEIN launches the Glowmode x Kaela Tavares collection, winning over Australians with their luxe feel and $30 price point.
At a time when premium activewear leggings often retail for $100 or more, Glowmode's hero pair comes in at $30, making them one of the most affordable yet surprisingly luxe-feel options on the market.
The Fabric That Feels Different
The secret is in the next-gen textile technology that underpins the Glowmode range:
- FeatherFit: a buttery-soft fabric engineered to move seamlessly from high-intensity workouts to casual lounging. Available in Warm, Air and Sculpt variations, it delivers breathability and second-skin comfort. PowerSculpt: a supportive, air-layered fabric with quick-dry technology designed to hold, shape, and sculpt while keeping wearers cool. Momentech Seamless: lightweight, chafe-free and sweat-wicking, making it perfect for spin classes, runs, or just running errands.
These technical fabrics give the Glowmode range the look and feel of high-performance activewear without the premium price tag, with durability that stands up to real-life movement.
Glowmode is built for the way Australians actually live: dashing between the school drop-off and the studio, coffee runs, coastal walks, or even dressing up with an oversized shirt or blazer for a streetwear-inspired look. They blur the line between performance wear and everyday wear, making them not just an exercise essential but an all-day outfit foundation.
Glowmode is designed to deliver style, comfort, and performance across the entire wardrobe. From sculpting leggings and supportive sports bras to versatile zip-ups, soft fleece layers and relaxed wide-leg pants. It proves that high-tech, fashion-forward activewear can be both affordable and adaptable, elevating everyday routines without the premium price tag.
Shop now by simply searching“GLOWMODE” in the SHEIN search bar.
