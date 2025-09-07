The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Online Payment Fraud Detection Market to Reach $20.51 Billion at a Steady 16.4% CAGR by 2029

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Online Payment Fraud Detection Market Be By 2025?

The market size for detecting online payment fraud has seen significant growth in recent years. It's projected to increase from $9.56 billion in 2024 to $11.16 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth experienced in the previous years can be linked to factors such as increased dependency on outdated fraud detection systems with minimal flexibility, complex manual transaction monitoring processes, escalating costs related to chargebacks and fraud-associated losses. Furthermore, more merchants are adopting early warning systems for fraud, and governments are allotting more attention to the security of digital payment infrastructures.

A swift expansion is anticipated in the online payment fraud detection market size in the coming years, reaching $20.52 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the escalating fusion of AI and machine learning in fraud detection, increased uptake of biometric authentication in digital payments, rising demand for on-the-spot fraud analytics solutions, the spread of digital wallets and contactless payments, and reinforced regulatory enforcement on payment security compliance. Dominant trends for the forecast period encompass progression in AI-powered fraud detection systems, the growth of immediate transaction monitoring tools, innovation in biometric authentication techniques, enhancement in predictive analytics for fraud avoidance, and the creation of cloud-based fraud detection platforms.

Download a free sample of the online payment fraud detection market report :



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Online Payment Fraud Detection Market Landscape?

The surge in the use of digital payments is projected to fuel the expansion of the online payment fraud detection market. Digital payments involve electronic means, such as mobile wallets, online banking, and contactless cards, for carrying out financial transactions. This surge predominantly comes from the proliferation of smartphones and internet, which have enabled users to conduct immediate global transactions with minimal effort. Online payment fraud detection ensures the security of digital transactions by employing AI and analytics to spot and halt suspicious activity in real time. This boosts user confidence, minimizes losses, and ensures a safe, compliant transaction experience. For example, data from the European Central Bank, a German-based central bank of European Union countries, indicate that the number of contactless card payments in the first half of 2023 rose by 24.3% from 20.9 billion in the first half of 2022. The corresponding total value increased by 25.9% to €0.5 trillion ($545.27 billion) in January 2024. Hence, the surge in digital payments utilization is propelling the expansion of the online payment fraud detection market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Online Payment Fraud Detection Market?

Major players in the Online Payment Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2025 include:

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Visa Inc.

. DXC Technology Company

. Experian plc

. SAS Institute Inc.

. LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

. NICE Ltd.

. Worldpay Inc.

. ACI Worldwide Inc.

. Fair Isaac Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Online Payment Fraud Detection Sector?

Leading businesses in the online payment fraud detection market are putting their focus on the creation of superior technology, including fraud detection tools powered by machine learning, in order to provide financial corporations with active protection against increasing cyber threats. These machine learning-based fraud detection tools study transaction behaviors to spot irregularities and developing threats, all while improving precision through ongoing adaptive learning. As an example, in October 2022, Checkout, a cloud-based payments solutions business headquartered in the UK, introduced Fraud Detection Pro. This sophisticated, customizable fraud prevention solution utilizes machine learning as well as a global network of transaction information. It has the capability to analyze billions of global transactions and gives commercial ventures the ability to tailor their fraud management methods with complex rules and decision-making strategies, thus effectively preventing fraud while minimising disruptions for real customers. It's been meticulously developed to swiftly adapt to new fraud methods such as bot assaults and fabricated identities, assisting companies globally to cut down losses linked to payment fraud.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Online Payment Fraud Detection Market

The online payment fraud detection market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Fraud Type: Identity Theft, Account Takeover, Card Not Present Fraud, Transaction Laundering

4) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications (Telecom), Government, Real Estate And Construction, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Reporting And Visualization, Risk And Compliance Management

2) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services

View the full online payment fraud detection market report:



Online Payment Fraud Detection Market Regional Insights

For the year referred to in the Online Payment Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2025, North America topped other regions in the online payment fraud detection market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the most substantial growth in the forthcoming period. In a nutshell, the report explores markets in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Online Payment Fraud Detection Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fraud Detection And Prevention Global Market Report 2025

report/fraud-detection-and-prevention-global-market-report

Financial Fraud Detection Software Global Market Report 2025

report/financial-fraud-detection-software-global-market-report

Payment Monitoring Global Market Report 2025

report/payment-monitoring-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.