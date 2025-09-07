Egypt's ICT Minister Stresses Need For Arab Cooperation On Cyber Threats

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, called for strengthening joint Arab action in cybersecurity through cooperation in training, information exchange, and coordinating responses to cyber incidents.

Speaking at the ninth Arab Security Conference, Talaat also highlighted the importance of developing Arab research and innovation mechanisms to support Arab startups in the field.

The conference, held under the theme“The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Defence,” comes at a time of unprecedented technological shifts, Talaat said. He noted that the rapid development of digital applications has created cyber challenges, especially as countries adopt integrated digital economies and AI technologies.

“The more we rely on technology, the more cyber threats increase,” he stated, pointing to international reports indicating that the world witnesses a ransomware attack every 11 seconds and that the global cost of cybercrime is estimated at around $9.5trn in 2024 alone, with an annual increase of over 15%.

Talaat reviewed Egypt's National Cybersecurity Strategy (2023-2027), which focuses on five main pillars: building a legislative and institutional framework, enhancing societal culture, strengthening cyber defences, encouraging research and innovation, and boosting regional and international cooperation.

The minister acknowledged a severe global shortage of cybersecurity specialists, with an estimated 3.5 million vacant jobs worldwide. In response, he said, the ministry has launched a number of specialised training programmes aimed at building a base of highly specialised personnel to secure cyberspace in all state sectors, particularly in priority and vital areas.

He also noted the recent victory of the Egyptian team, which took first place in the largest international cybersecurity exercises at the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference held a few months ago in the UAE, surpassing teams from 138 countries.

Bahaa Mohamed Hassan, founder and president of the Arab Security Conference, said the event serves as a platform for dialogue and cooperation between Arab countries and global experts.“Over nine years, the conference has made significant achievements in building national competencies in cybersecurity,” he said.

This year's conference focuses on the latest global trends in using AI to counter electronic threats and enhance digital protection systems. It includes specialised sessions on industrial cybersecurity, electronic crimes, digital identity protection, and strategies for protecting critical infrastructure. The event also features the Arab Security Cyber WarGames Championship, which simulates realistic cyberattack scenarios.